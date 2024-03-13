Kai Cenat has arrived in Ghana, and he was given a warm welcome at the airport by Nadia Adongo Fynn and other content creators

The famous streamer was given a beautiful cultural display by a group of Adowa dancers who put a broad smile on his face

Kai Centa was in Nigeria days ago, where he hung out with Davido, Shanks and other Nigerian celebrities and has now made a pitstop in Ghana

Renowned American streamer Kai Cenat was welcomed in Ghana with open arms. The arrival of the internet sensation at the airport was marked by a heartwarming reception led by Nadia Adongo Fynn, the Deputy Director for Diaspora Affairs and a host of other content creators.

The atmosphere was filled with excitement as fans and well-wishers trooped to the airport to catch a glimpse of the famous streamer. The highlight of the welcome was a captivating performance by a group of Adowa dancers. Their movements and beautiful display of culture brought a broad smile to Kai’s face. He was also adorned with colourful kente material.

Kai Cenat’s visit to Ghana comes on the heels of his recent trip to Nigeria, where he rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. His time in Nigeria was marked by memorable moments with celebrities like Davido and Shank, among others.

Kai Cenat sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

jayrymes_ said:

They way we treat public figures from other countries makes them love Ghana

bonjonigga commented:

May I ask why he is celebrated? Is he into sports or a musician??

joh_nas1 said:

3nne3 adaa Donald trump b3ba de3 ny3 kete foa

Kai Cenat dances Azonto

In another story, Kai Cenat excited many Ghanaians as he danced to Fuse ODG's Azonto and did the popular Azonto dance in a video.

Particularly excited about the development was the producer of the song Kiillbeatz, who shared the video of Cenat dancing on his Instagram page.

Ghanaians in the comment section admired and laughed at the famous streamer's rendition of the azonto dance.

