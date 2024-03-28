Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin is slaying in classy outfits while employing Ghanaians and creatives abroad

The fashion entrepreneur always looks stunning in elegant hairstyle and flawless makeup in all her photos

Some social media users have commented on Salma Mumin's beautiful outfits designed by her clothing brand

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Salma Mumim is one of the A-lister celebrities with a successful fashion brand.

The hardworking businesswoman has become a fashion model as she poses in some of her new designs.

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin looks stunning with or without makeup. Photo credit: @salmamumin

Source: Instagram

Salma Mumin was photographed wearing a black sleeveless bodysuit and a stylish white cropped blazer paired with a Lure By Salma pleated skirt.

She wore a short, side-parted curly hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders while smiling beautifully for the cameras.

The style influencer completed her look with Nike sneakers and a pink bag for the photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

Salma Mumin goes braless as she rocks a skimpy top and denim jeans

Salma Mumin stunned her fans as she slipped on a backless top and denim jeans from her new collection.

She wore a beautiful short hairstyle and heavy makeup with giant round earrings that matched her silver bag.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Salma Mumin's outfits

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

salmah4reall stated:

Looking 10 over 10 minus nothing ❤❤❤

Rydwanmedia_ stated:

@salmamumin Your teeth sef white pass ma first-year school uniform dem gimme for T.I Amass, you cute❤️❤️❤️❤️. Dazzling

Pedrobaba stated:

My everyday crush ❤️❤️❤️❤️

godwin_daterush stated:

Gorgeous

Munashjeff stated:

Gorgeous sis

sackey_kingsley stated:

Always looking hot, baby girl ❤️❤️❤️❤️

miss_addo_ stated:

Your speech at the foster home school about empowering the youth through technology was all I needed ….. thank you and I enjoyed watching it God bless you .

mc_laura45_ stated:

So pretty omg❤️

Salma Mumin Flaunts Her Voluptuous Figure In Glamorous Sleeveless Silver Gown To Mark Her Birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Salma Mumin, who has a flair for flashy attire on and off the red carpet.

On December 14, the voluptuous actress was a year older, and as predicted, her stunning ensemble went viral.

Several actresses from Ghana and Nigeria, such as Toke Makinwa, have offered their opinions on Salma Mumin's birthday pictures.

Source: YEN.com.gh