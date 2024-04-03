A Ghanaian man who immigrated to the US has inspired his audience with his rise from grass to grace

Sam Charles recalled that he slept at the train station when he first arrived in the US for greener pastures

His compelling video has amassed over 174,000 views and sparked a flurry of positive comments for the determined young man

A determined Ghanaian man named Sam Charles has stirred reactions about how he slept at a train station when he first arrived in the US.

In a short clip on TikTok, he briefly disclosed that he faced challenges but braved the odds. He indicated that he did not have things easy.

Ghanaian man recalls sleeping at train station when he first arrived in US. Photo credit: samcharles.

Charles gave his audience a view of where he first slept while recounting his struggle.

''I slept on this brick when I first arrived in the US. I didn’t have it easy,” he said in the TikTok video.

The footage has been viewed more than 174,000 times and has raked up hundreds of comments on Sam Charles' platform.

Watch the video below:

This video comes after a Ghanaian woman in the US was reportedly deported to Ghana after her friend reported her to authorities. Another man who travelled to Canada to be with his wife has been asked to return to Nigeria without further delay.

