Socialite Salma Mumin is the latest celebrity to appear on the fiery Delay show

Delay shared a snippet of her conversation with the socialite online as fans count down on the full version this weekend

In the short clip, Salma opened up on how hard it was for people to believe her as a budding businesswoman

Ghanaian socialite Salma Mumin has caused a stir online with her explanation of how she funds her high-flying lifestyle.

The socialite appeared before media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay show for an exclusive chat about her life.

In a snippet of the yet-to-be-released interview, Salma established that Ghanaians find it hard to accept how she funds her lifestyle because of their perceptions about her.

Salma Mumin rejects Slay Queen tag

According to Salma Mumin, she used to associate herself with the infamous slay queen tag when it related more to people who dressed and lived well like her.

However, the term has now got a new meaning, which applies to internet celebrities who engage in romantic relationships for their own fortunes.

In her latest interview, Salma Mumin distanced herself from the slay queen tag, establishing that she lives off her restaurant and fashion businesses.

"I've also been lucky to attract romantic partners who are well-to-do," the socialite added as she explained how she funded her high-flying lifestyle to Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show.

Salma Mumin's explanation has caused a frenzy online, considering the rise and fall of flashy socialites like Hajia4Reall, who is currently battling the law in the US for fraud.

Netizens react to Salma Mumin's explanation

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts on Salma Mumin's latest interview.

lex_mcinfinity said:

She stated the fact! Some men does pay just to be closer to u due to how nice you present yourself la.

niigodfrey wrote:

The Hardwork nu I just don't understand cos Daavi for my hood sell Gob3 since ma kiddie time but Tanzania sef she noe go or u the last statement

godwin_bantibwoy noted:

the last two sentences killed it all

Salma Mumin admits to enhancing her body

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Salma Mumin had finally confirmed that she had surgically altered her body after several years of denying it.

The socialite opened via an Instagram post saying she was fed up with the endless negative comments from fans and established that she wouldn't be going for a refund from her surgeon.

