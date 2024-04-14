The winners of Perfect Match Xtra season one, Grace and Bebelino, have disappointed their fans after their breakup

The perfect couple revealed that they have lots of differences, which led to arguments all the time

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after watching the live reunion videos on Instagram

Perfect Match Xtra winner Grace Maabena Tawiah, popularly called Grace, has finally revealed that she has ended her perfect relationship with Bebelino on live television.

The entrepreneur and aesthetician disclosed that she didn't want to compromise to save their relationship because nothing good would come from it.

Grace added that they had a lot of differences because her former partner, Bebelino, didn't want to plan for their future.

During the live TV reunion, the style influencer wore a glamorous pink dress with detached feathers while explaining the current state of her relationship with the studio audience.

Perfect Match Xtra winner Grace slays in a white corseted dress

Ghanaian reality show winner Grace looked stunning in a white long-sleeve dress to celebrate the 2024 Easter.

The fashionista wore a beautiful gele to match her corseted dress while modelling in gold high heels.

Some social media users have commented on Grace's video trending on Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

afjoe6 stated:

Tv3 likes to hype grace too much,what happened to the other team members?

miss_sally38 stated:

Sometimes the perfect package ends up in a wrong place and at the wrong address

amayayra19 stated:

The real winner here is the guy. From the little I’ve watched he benefited the most, used the exposure to grow his brand

nassy_nasara stated:

Asem Aba ooothey will fight p3333

miz_merg stated:

Why is AJ begging Brownie not to leave aaah

Agyapongmavis.378 stated:

Why Garce fight bebe fight

_lormiiiii_ stated:

It’s bebelino sipping coffee while Grace and brownie fight Asem oooo

ambitious_afia stated:

Still gralino.they will come back together. Just put the two in one room . U go hear tatata.

miss._hinson stated:

Bebelino sounds and looks matured. Hope he gets a lady who wouldn't want social media drama. Grace dier she should focus on content

Korkoressel stated:

Alll lies from graceshe was insulting Bebe on ticktock and Instagram but today all have been hidden and she’s saying different things here as3moo fake life.

Perfect Match Xtra Winner Grace Looks Terrific In Pleated Outfit And GH¢1,600 Zafoni High Heels

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Perfect Match Xtra winners who were the Day Show's guests. Grace and Bebelino looked stunning together in their formal attire.

The ideal pair went viral with their amazing dance routines that had the studio

Grace has received praise from several social media users for constantly inspiring them with her elegant yet basic gowns.

