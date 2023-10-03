Efia Odo rocks GH¢2.4k boho knotless braids in video, which has caused a frenzy on social media

She loved her new braids such that she flaunted it in a video

Many people complained about the price of the hairdo in the comment section

Model and internet sensation Efia Odo was seen showing off her newly braided boho knotless braids in a video. The price of her hairdo caused a stir on social media.

Efia Odo rocks GH¢2.4k boho knotless braids. Image Credit: @_foreveryounggg

Source: TikTok

Efia Odo rocks GH¢2.4k boho knotless braids

Actress Efia Odo caused a stir online after a video of her showing off her boho knotless braids, which cost GH¢2,420, surfaced online.

In the video, she loved her hairdo such that she threw it behind her, turned her back to face the camera and spread out the hair.

Efia Odo gave different poses as she showed off her beautiful hair and how stunning it made her look.

Video of Efia Odo showing off her GH¢2.4k boho knotless braids.

Ghanaians react to the price of Efia Odo's boho knotless braids

Many people in the comment section talked about the price of Efia Odo's braids they saw in the video. Others also shared how much they pay for similar braids and stated that the price for Efia Odo's braids cost too much.

Mabel Catherine said:

Beautiful hair, but I think you made a mistake while typing the price

Efya Papabi ❤️✌️said:

like I will buy frontal 2

joanadonkor.7 said:

2420ghc is too much, please, aden?

Nanadarkwah said:

Tete sika no 20 mirrionGod of money

Elsha said:

Add 1000 someone's one-year uni fees dat

Elsha va said:

wait for me to use 180 for the same braids; I guess it is a typing mistake, or my Kumasi mind is mistaking

YoursTrulyAnthea said:

Too expensive, they don’t even charge that amount in the UK, Ghana is too much now

Lady's beautiful GH¢2.1k braids sparked debate online

YEN.com.gh reported that a video of a beautiful young lady flaunting her braids has taken over social media, as many were awed at the price she paid for them.

In the video's caption, she noted that she spent GH¢2,100 on the hairdo while partying hard with her friends at a club.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh