Hiplife producer Hammer has opened up about how he found his way back after quitting music

The producer's hiatus was influenced by a near-death experience with COVID-19 and his successful foray into the bread business

The producer recently recounted what got him back in the studio, naming Sarkodie and Joey B in his resurgence story

In 2021, Edward Nana Poku Osei, popularly known as Hammer, shared a harrowing experience with COVID-19, which almost claimed his life.

The producer says the near-death experience forced him to give up on several things, including smoking and his already fulfilled career.

In a recent interview, Hammer opened up about his journey back to music, what he had been doing for nearly two decades.

Hammer shares his back-to-music story

According to Hammer, he had really enjoyed his career from 1999 to 2015 and had no plans to return to music.

Also, his sky-rocketing success with the A1 Bread Company further drew him away from music. "I bought three cars in the span of one year," Hammer disclosed in his recent interview with 3 Music TV.

The legendary producer said it took inspiration from Sarkodie, one of his products from his Last Two collective, for him to reconsider his stance.

Hammer said that Sarkodie wasn't happy about the producer leaving the scene at a time when music had started to pay well thanks to digital disruption.

The producer behind top hiplife classics like also named Joey B in his resurgence story. He recalled that Joey B called him lamenting about his absence on digital platforms, forcing him to consult Worlasi, who connected with a distributor.

The producer is now back in the studio, working on a new compilation album and directing Red Eye's upcoming project.

Netizens react to to Hammer's story

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they shared their thoughts on Hammer's return to music.

Jayden Smith said:

Sark is a genius

Gabriel Atiekutse remarked:

So is hammer back to the game!!

@SLimm08 added:

Landlord & Dahammer

Sarkodie weeps while talking about Hammer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Hammer had joined a host of invited guests on Nana McBrown's Onua Showtime TV show.

The rapper couldn't hide his emotions as he saw a video from the show talking about Hammer's efforts in propelling talents like him to the top.

He shed a tear while talking about the legendary producer and sensitised his colleagues on the need to recognise and honour Hammer in a special way.

