Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui has announced she will be taking a break from social media

Her announcement comes days after she and her rapper husband, Medikal, deleted or archived all their Instagram posts

Fella Makafui's Twitter announcement has sent social media users into a state of confusion and concern

For the past few days, popular Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui and her rapper husband, Medikal, have greatly concerned Ghanaians.

Fella Makafui

Source: Twitter

After clearing all posts from her Instagram account, the actress of YOLO fame has announced she would be taking a break from communicating with her fans on social media. She made the shocking announcement on her Twitter account with over 780,000 followers.

On her verified Twitter account, Fella Makafui wrote;

Going Off SM for a while. See you guys soon ❤️ Be Kind

Fella Makafui Hints At Matrimonial Unrest On Social Media

Fella Makafui's social media drama when she tweeted, "I’m about to make the hardest decision ever." While fans were confused about the said decision, she cleared all the videos and pictures she had posted on her Instagram account with four million followers.

Her husband also sent a couple of cryptic messages, hinting at a possible separation from his beloved wife.

While some netizens are genuinely concerned for the couple's mental health and marriage, others believe it is just a publicity stunt.

Twitter Users React To Fella Makafui's Social Media Break Announcement

Fella Makafui's social media post has sparked mixed reactions from netizens. Here are some comments sighted by YEN.com.gh.

@mawusime_

As you are going, lend me your blue badge

@Asiwome12

Madam come back here. Permission is not granted.

I_Am_Winter

Please take care of yourself, we love you ♥️

@KwekuArthur_

Are the Divorce papers ready to be signed??

@ennasteppnstone

Drama queen

@doneeazi

Nothing is wrong with their marriage guys don’t get your self into their acting…

@Offical_CashOuT

Secof album you won play plus our mind err

Fella Makafui And Medikal Clear Social Media Feed; Actions Spark Reactions

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported on Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui and Medikal sparking divorce rumours following the disappearance of posts from the celebrity couple's respective Instagram pages.

This comes after the actress and her rapper husband shared several cryptic messages, making fans believe they were on the verge of separation.

