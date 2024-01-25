Sarkodie, in a video, bonded with his youngest son, Michael Owusu Addo Junior, smiling and playing games with him

The rapper's son sported a beautiful bushy taper fade haircut, making him look elegant, but some Ghanaians were not feeling the cut and urged Sarkodie to change the boy's look

In the comments section of the video, others also debated on who young Michael resembled, with some mentioning his mother while others said he looked like his dad

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has once again shown his fatherhood skills in a new video with his son, Michael Owusu Addo Junior. The video, which was shared by the rapper on his Snapchat, made its way to other social media platforms. It captured the father and son bonding in a lovely way.

In the video, Sarkodie and his son could be seen smiling and playing games while seated at a table. The rapper picked chopsticks from his son's hand and placed them in his bushy hair. The video has warmed the hearts of many fans who praised Sarkodie for being a good dad.

However, not everyone was impressed by the video. Some fans took issue with the haircut of the young boy, who sported a bushy taper fade. They urged Sarkodie to change his son's look and give him a more decent haircut. Others also debated whether young Michael looked like Tracy, his mother or his father, Sarkodie.

Sarkodie and his son get Ghanaians talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Maame fobi said:

Not every hairstyle suits our kids‍♀️

NaNaa AKRASI reacted:

Sark please, I want to see your decency in your son, his hair style, how can you be more gentle than your son?

otumfournana also wrote:

I beg change his hairstyle

Rhaskelly De Reigns commented:

Buh the boy no dey ressemble Sark oo or u say I dey lie?

Freezy Macbones and his daughter

In another story, Freezy Macbones, in a video, bonded with his adorable daughter by teaching her how to box.

In the sweet footage, the boxer and his child were both draped in boxing gear, with Freezy barking out instructions to the little girl.

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were pleased to witness the father-daughter bond on display.

