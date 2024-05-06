A video of a Ghanaian lady expressing her frustration after being denied free entry to Medikal’s O2 Indigo Concert has gone viral

She stated in the video that she put in so much effort to promote the show; however, she didn't gain free access to the show

Netizens who thronged the comment section expressed mixed feelings as some sympathised with her while others called her out over her comment

A UK-based Ghanaian lady, Jennifer Lomotey, who's had her name featured in a popular Ghanaian song by Sarkodie and Kurl Songx has taken to social media to vent after she was denied free entry to Medikal’s O2 Indigo Concert.

Taking to TikTok, the aggrieved young lady lamented bitterly over what she described as unfair treatment by the organisers and security of the show.

Jennifer Lomotey noted that she had enthusiastically advertised the show and was expecting to gain free access as a result. But to her utter dismay, she was denied entry because she had no ticket.

"I have been advertising the Medikal's O2 Indigo show for the past two months now. I took my friends and sisters to see the concert but we were all denied entry," she said.

Expressing her frustration further, she vowed never to assist in promoting any show.

Netizens react

Her post has drawn various relations from netizens. While some sympathised with her, others who were also interested in the type of agreement she had with Medikal, asked questions.

