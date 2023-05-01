Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo had his drink exchanged for Fanta as he hung out and had fun abroad

The diminutive Kumawood star walked away from the bartender after receiving his drink and nodded his head in satisfaction

Fans of the actor reacted to the funny video and expressed joy that Dabo was having a fun time overseas

Ghanaian Kumawood actor Samuel Yaw Dabo was seen in a video having his drink exchanged for Fanta in an adult bar. He wore a black winter coat and white sneakers while moving in the midst of tall white men.

Yaw Dabo holds his drink in a bar abroad Photo credit: @samuel_dabo

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Yaw Dabo's Instagram page, he walked towards a white female bartender and ordered a drink. After a dark-looking drink was presented to him in a disposable cup, he asked the bartender whether she had juice instead of what he was given.

The actor, who had posted on his Instagram a few days ago and shown he was in the Netherlands, pointed at a cup containing some yellowish juice and asked what it was.

The lady replied that it was Fanta. She later gave the successful Dabo Soccer Academy football team owner a cup of the drink he had requested. Dabo took his first sip and walked away from the bartender, nodding his head and positioning himself among the tall white men and women in the bar.

He put on a serious face afterwards while he held onto his drink with one hand and had the other in the pocket of his winter coat.

Fans of Yaw Dabo reacted to his video

Fans of Yaw Dabo applauded his hard work and wished him well, while others wished they could have as much fun as he was having.

skdan569_gh commented

The man of the moment, go high, brother ❤️❤️❤️

amoateng564 commented:

I wish to be there

sakyi bismark commented:

Didi free Yaw

Source: YEN.com.gh