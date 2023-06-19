Yvonne Nelson, in her newly released book, revealed that she got pregnant with Sarkodie, who is now a very successful musician

According to Yvonne, at the time, the young musician's future was uncertain, so they decided not to keep the baby

A snippet of that part of the book was shared by popular journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni on Twitter, but the name of the rapper was not revealed

Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Yvonne Nelson has unveiled a hidden chapter of her life in her recently published book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

In her candid memoir, Yvonne disclosed that she had once gotten pregnant with none other than the renowned musician Sarkodie, who has now achieved great success in the music industry.

Yvonne Nelson also detailed how their paths crossed during a time Sarkodie's future appeared uncertain. The couple faced a difficult decision when they discovered the pregnancy. After careful contemplation, they made the tough choice to terminate it, considering the circumstances they found themselves in.

The excerpt from Yvonne's book, which shed light on this previously undisclosed chapter of her life, was shared by well-known journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni on Twitter, which sparked widespread intrigue and curiosity among fans and followers of both Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie.

Yvonne Nelson sparks reaction

Many folks speculated that the musician being referred to is Sarkodie.

De_Ernestsmith said:

Why yall refusing to add Omar sterling to convo.. Adey suspect am

yournewcritic wrote:

Those of us who knew the the community 8 based rapper, Dr Duncan and Angel

