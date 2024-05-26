Global site navigation

Ellen Kyei White: McBrown, Big Akwes, Others Commiserate With Colleague During Her Father's Funeral
Ellen Kyei White: McBrown, Big Akwes, Others Commiserate With Colleague During Her Father's Funeral

by  Peter Ansah 2 min read
  • Kumawood actress Ellen Kyei White and her family have held the final funeral rites for her late father
  • The funeral, held in Kumasi, saw many Kumawood stars joining their colleague in mourning
  • Nana Ama McBrown and Big Akwes were among those who attended the funeral

Ghanaian actress Ellen Kyei White, known for her roles in numerous Kumawood movies, lost her father, Opanin Kwarteng Amaning. On May 25, the final funeral ceremony for the actress's late father was held in Kumasi.

The funeral brought together scores of her Kumawood colleagues, who came to commiserate with her.

Ellen Kyei White holds plush star-studded funeral for her late dad
Ellen Kyei White with McBrown and Nana Yeboah. Photo source: Instagram/Zionfelix
Source: Instagram

Big reunion at Ellen Kyei White's father's funeral

The funeral for Ellen Kyei White's father turned out to be a reunion for the Kumawood industry.

Top Ghanaian actors, including Nana Ama McBrown, Big Akwes, Bernice Asare and more, joined Ellen Kyei White at the funeral.

In a video shared online, Ellen Kyei White was overwhelmed with grief and excitement as she interacted with Nana Ama McBrown.

Billionaires Osei Kwame Despite, Ernest Ofori Sarpong, and other business tycoons from the East Legon Executive Men's Club were also present at the funeral.

Netizens react to the Kumawood reunion at Ellen Kyei White's father's funeral

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the support from Kumawood stars toward Ellen Kyei White.

queen_aqueen said:

I love this mama, I really don't know her but whenever I come across her I feel happy. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

lauraowusu1 wrote:

The lady behind nana is very supportive o wow you won't see Nana anywhere without seeing her too God bless her paaa

libigal_66 noted:

Ose nnipa 33di konkonsa kraaa na mootwa,,ahhh asem oò

sheleb3tushele commented:

This one is used to abrokyire funeral cus eeeei boi

gracefields28 added:

It’s celebration of life not a funeral….. eeiii. Funeral mu makeup, nails, lashes and so on. Anywaaaaaayyy…

Kumawood stars commiserate with Borga Sylvia

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood stars had shown their solidarity and unity with their Kumawood colleague, Borga Sylvia.

Borga Sylvia and her twin sister stepped out in style at their mother's funeral, attending to scores of Kumawwod celebrities who passed through, including Nana Ama McBrown and Bill Asamoah.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

