Afua Singathon Rocks A White Loose Gown And Short Blond Hair: "Is She Related To Ayitey Powers?"
- Ghanaian lady Afua Asantewaa Singathon has gone viral with her white gown at a opening of a plush hotel
- The fashionista looked regal in a thigh-high ensemble showing off her smooth legs as she modelled in a white strappy sandals
- Some social media users have commented on the trending videos posted on Instagram
Ghanaian event planner Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, popularly called Afua Singathon, failed to impress her fans with her white gown at a star-studded event on Saturday, May 25, 2024.
Afua Singathon wore a white backless corseted gown that showed off her thighs to the grand opening of a plush Ike City Hotel.
As she arrived at the viral event, the tourism ambassador looked classy in a short blond hairstyle and flawless makeup.
Afua Singathon accessorised her look with silver drop earrings and different bracelets to complete her look
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Watch the video below;
Afua Singathon gets new ambassadorial deal
Afua Singathon won the attention of the guests with her powerful acceptance speech after she was unveiled at the brand ambassador for Ike City hotel.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaians react to Afua Asantewaa's white gown and blond hairstyle
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Oraclegh stated:
Why rain beat ham before she come anaaaa....
lady_omono_asamoah stated:
Afua we love ❤ but ur new looks di3 not not kroaaa
Realbigdj stated:
The female version of patapaa.
Whoseyourguy stated:
This girl is a true krasini
Lydiamaamedamoa stated:
Ayitey powers
Kobbinaod stated:
I don’t know what ppl dey look for when they hit the limelight. Your black hair was nice. And she would have looked smart in a simple dress rather than that gown. Anyways…..
Iamadwoawinnie stated:
Call me the seamstress
c_a_m_b_e_l_l_a stated:
She always looks like a mess
Ghanaians Blast Afua Asantewaa For "Mocking" Fella Makafui As She Talks About Fake Waist Trainers
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Afua Asantewaa, who went viral on TikTok video to discuss fake waist trainers and slimming teas.
She conveyed their dissatisfaction after shelling out more than GH¢1,000 for goods promoted by reputable celebrities.
After witnessing the popular video of Afua Asantewaa on TikTok, some Ghanaians expressed differing opinions.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh