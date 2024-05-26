Ghanaian lady Afua Asantewaa Singathon has gone viral with her white gown at a opening of a plush hotel

The fashionista looked regal in a thigh-high ensemble showing off her smooth legs as she modelled in a white strappy sandals

Some social media users have commented on the trending videos posted on Instagram

Ghanaian event planner Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, popularly called Afua Singathon, failed to impress her fans with her white gown at a star-studded event on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

Afua Singathon wore a white backless corseted gown that showed off her thighs to the grand opening of a plush Ike City Hotel.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum stuns in a white dress. Photo credit: @ghhyper.

As she arrived at the viral event, the tourism ambassador looked classy in a short blond hairstyle and flawless makeup.

Afua Singathon accessorised her look with silver drop earrings and different bracelets to complete her look

Watch the video below;

Afua Singathon gets new ambassadorial deal

Afua Singathon won the attention of the guests with her powerful acceptance speech after she was unveiled at the brand ambassador for Ike City hotel.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaians react to Afua Asantewaa's white gown and blond hairstyle

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Oraclegh stated:

Why rain beat ham before she come anaaaa....

lady_omono_asamoah stated:

Afua we love ❤ but ur new looks di3 not not kroaaa

Realbigdj stated:

The female version of patapaa.

Whoseyourguy stated:

This girl is a true krasini

Lydiamaamedamoa stated:

Ayitey powers

Kobbinaod stated:

I don’t know what ppl dey look for when they hit the limelight. Your black hair was nice. And she would have looked smart in a simple dress rather than that gown. Anyways…..

Iamadwoawinnie stated:

Call me the seamstress

c_a_m_b_e_l_l_a stated:

She always looks like a mess

