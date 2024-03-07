Bernice Asare has stepped out for the first following news that she had lost her first daughter

The Kumawood actress attended the premiere of Kyekyeku's self-produced movie, 1957, in Kumasi on March 6

A video of Bernice Asare at the movie premiere popped up online, triggering mixed reactions from Ghanaians

Kumawood actress Bernice Asare has made her first public appearance following reports that she had lost her daughter.

The Kumawood star's daughter, known as Akua Nhyira who happens to be her first child, was reported to have passed away on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

According to reports, the eight-year-old girl had been sick for some time and gave up the ghost after several efforts to get her healed.

Following the news of her death, there has been a lot of commentary on social media, but Bernice Asare has remained quiet and gone off social media.

But on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, the actress stepped out for the premiere of 1957, a movie produced by Ras Nene, a.k.a. Dr Likee's protégé, Kyekyeku.

She arrived at the SG Mall, the venue for the premiere, wearing a black top over a pair of mustard-coloured trousers.

Standing with a friend, Bernice Asare held a mini fan in her hand as she tried to groove to the song playing in the background.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Bernice Asare's first public appearance

sandyzz_bae said:

U lose ur daughter n u are here chilling oh my GOD hmmmm

nanaakuaq said:

Aaah but I thought she lost her child few days ago

beyondhype_gh said:

Can't u just give a good comment and go your way ? There are still tears in her eyes

stefnie____ said:

There’s still tears in her eyes, I’m sure she was forced to step out to cheer up a bit. Life can be hard, but it goes on after all

derbyabena said:

Awww I can see soomuch tears in her eyes she looks beautiful but one can tell she's super sad within her spirit

Opambour claims to have caused death of Bernice Asare's daughter's death

Meanwhile, Prophet Opambour, who cursed Bernice Asare a few years ago, is claiming to have caused her daughter's death.

In a video, he added that more doom would come for the actress and her family.

