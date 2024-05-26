Ghanaian actor Lil Win is trending after his generous donation to the management of Oyerefa FM in Kumasi

The famous Kumawood actor also gave a young lady hundred of Ghana cedis to support her livelihood

Some social media users have commended the cast member and financier of A Country Called Ghana movie for supporting the popular relationship show

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly called Lil Win, has donated to Oyerepa FM to support their relationship talk show, which is hosted by Auntie Naa.

The gorgeous media personality, Auntie Naa, who recently married the love of her life in a private ceremony, showered praise on the Kumawood actor during her live radio show.

One of the producers of the popular talk show expressed his gratitude to Lil Win and thanked the actor for always honouring their invitation to the program.

Auntie Naa slays in an African print dress

Auntie Naa looked gorgeous as always in a one-hand African print dress and glamorous hairstyle to host her show.

Social media users have commented on the trending post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

ama.8406

Mese papa sofo ani ne sika de3 ei.. the kind of sweet words he ll say to u eer.. God bless u kwajo

joyceannoryeboah

So what happened to the case?

thag_bhoi

Charlie people get money oo

klerinmontana

That’s love ❤️

street_foreigners1

Amen God bless you lilwin

criss.kwaku_edition_

Good bless him

klerinmontana

God bless you boss man ❤️❤️❤️❤️

mensahdanielopoku

Ray Moni thanks soo much u do all for wezzy.man behind the game.

mr_nana_supremo1

Sika

gracious.khalifa

Wow we love you lilwin

melhvinlhing

Lilwin didn't do this in Accra but doing it in kumasi means 3kom d3 kumasi people if like insult me Antoa go face u tonight nkwasiafoc if no be true I dey say meself 3kom d3 me

nyarkorachael4

@officiallilwin higher U go ❤️

