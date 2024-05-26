Lilwin Donates GH¢10,000 to Support Auntie Naa's Show: "They Don't Understand Why He Is On Top"
- Ghanaian actor Lil Win is trending after his generous donation to the management of Oyerefa FM in Kumasi
- The famous Kumawood actor also gave a young lady hundred of Ghana cedis to support her livelihood
- Some social media users have commended the cast member and financier of A Country Called Ghana movie for supporting the popular relationship show
Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly called Lil Win, has donated to Oyerepa FM to support their relationship talk show, which is hosted by Auntie Naa.
The gorgeous media personality, Auntie Naa, who recently married the love of her life in a private ceremony, showered praise on the Kumawood actor during her live radio show.
One of the producers of the popular talk show expressed his gratitude to Lil Win and thanked the actor for always honouring their invitation to the program.
Watch the video below;
Auntie Naa slays in an African print dress
Auntie Naa looked gorgeous as always in a one-hand African print dress and glamorous hairstyle to host her show.
Watch the video below;
Social media users have commented on the trending post
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
ama.8406
Mese papa sofo ani ne sika de3 ei.. the kind of sweet words he ll say to u eer.. God bless u kwajo
joyceannoryeboah
So what happened to the case?
thag_bhoi
Charlie people get money oo
klerinmontana
That’s love ❤️
street_foreigners1
Amen God bless you lilwin
criss.kwaku_edition_
Good bless him
klerinmontana
God bless you boss man ❤️❤️❤️❤️
mensahdanielopoku
Ray Moni thanks soo much u do all for wezzy.man behind the game.
mr_nana_supremo1
Sika
gracious.khalifa
Wow we love you lilwin
melhvinlhing
Lilwin didn't do this in Accra but doing it in kumasi means 3kom d3 kumasi people if like insult me Antoa go face u tonight nkwasiafoc if no be true I dey say meself 3kom d3 me
nyarkorachael4
@officiallilwin higher U go ❤️
Lil Win Says He Will Arrest Any Pundit Who Critiques His Movie Without Watching It, Video Trends
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Lil Win, who cautioned those in the entertainment industry and wished for him to fail before the film's launch.
Lil Win declared that rather than posting unfavourable comments online, he would like everyone to see his film.
Several people on social media have left comments on Lil Win's video after seeing the teaser for his eagerly awaited release.
