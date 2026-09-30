Two Nigerian-born US Air Force servicemen faced federal sentencing over an international cyber fraud scheme

Chijioke Timothy Odimegwu and Harafat Mogaji were convicted over a network that stole millions from businesses and nonprofits

The FBI and the US Air Force Office of Special Investigations worked together to bring the fraud case to court

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Two Nigerian-born men who were serving in the United States Air Force have been handed prison sentences following their conviction in connection with an international cyber fraud operation.

Two Nigerian-born US Air Force servicemen receive prison sentences for an international cyber fraud scheme. Image credit: jetcityimage, domoyega/iStock

Source: UGC

According to the US Department of Justice on September 29, 2026, Chijioke Timothy Odimegwu received a sentence of 111 months in a federal prison, while Harafat Mogaji was sentenced to 78 months.

Both men were found to have participated in a scheme that targeted businesses and nonprofit organisations across the United States.

How the fraud scheme operated

Prosecutors established that the pair used phishing emails and stolen credit card details to divert payments into accounts controlled by their network.

Among the victims, one organisation in Iowa lost approximately $1.68 million, while another in Ohio suffered losses exceeding $720,000.

Beyond their prison terms, both men were ordered to pay restitution. Odimegwu was directed to repay around $366,600, while Mogaji faces a restitution order of approximately $995,700.

The investigation was carried out by the FBI in collaboration with the US Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

The Facebook post below contains more details about the conviction of the two Nigerian-born men in the fraud case.

Reactions to the sentencing of 2 Nigerians

The story drew significant commentary online, with users expressing a range of views on the case and its wider implications for how Nigerians are portrayed abroad.

Hazel Banda wrote:

"Always Nigeria topping the chat."

Lam Bonheur cautioned:

"As a digital forensics expert, I strongly advise against engaging in this type of activity in any developed country. Cybercriminal activity leaves a digital footprint, and forensic investigators have the tools and expertise to identify, trace, and attribute malicious activity. We will find you 🫆👀."

Salvador Kalu Avelino Pinto commented:

"There should be a planet only for Nigerians."

Mentor Brown Moliki pushed back on how the story was framed:

"'Two American citizens of Nigerian roots' was supposed to be the phrase of the sentence.. If it was a discovery or an invention of something useful, you people would've said that they are 'AMERICAN citizens of Nigerian roots' or simply said 'Afro-Americans' or Black Americans'. But now, since it's a Crime, Nigeria or Africa 🌍 comes in front now. DW Afrique, DW Africa Misplaced Priorities 👌."

Haira Slim added:

"Who is doing Nigerians? U.S. Air Force? That's not enough for you?"

3 Ghanaians among immigrants arrested in Limpopo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the arrest of three Ghanaians among 127 undocumented foreign nationals in Limpopo, South Africa, during a police operation targeting immigration violations.

Amid ongoing diplomatic tensions and heightened law enforcement actions, the plight of these individuals raised critical questions about migration policies and the safety of foreign nationals in the region.

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Source: YEN.com.gh