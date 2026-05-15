Accra-based twins Arrangement and Lancaster have been indicted by US authorities for alleged romance scam involvement

Indictment charges include conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering alongside their alleged US-based accomplice

Social media reactions showed mixed sentiments towards the twins’ arrest and the implications for their alleged fraud schemes

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Jamal and Kamal Abubakari, aka Arrangement and Lancaster, the popular Accra-based twin socialites and musicians, have been officially indicted following their arrest by the US authorities.

The US authorities indict popular socialites Arrangement and Lancaster for alleged romance fraud schemes. Photo source: @1arrangement

Source: TikTok

On Sunday, May 3, 2026, rumours emerged on X that the twins had been arrested by the US authorities at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York a few days earlier.

According to some reports, Arrangement and Lancaster had travelled to the US with a female companion for personal trips but were taken into custody for their involvement in alleged romance scam activities.

The twins reportedly appeared before a US court for early proceedings relating to their detention by the US authorities.

Arrangement and Lancaster were also rumoured to have signed a $100,000 retainer agreement with Armooh Williams, PLLC, a Virginia-based law firm, for legal representation in the United States District Court over their case.

The YouTube video detailing Arrangement and Lancaster's arrest is below:

US authorities indict Arrangement and Lancaster

In an unsealed indictment by the US Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Ohio on Thursday, May 14, 2026, Arrangement and Lancaster have been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

The 22-year-old twins' alleged female accomplice, Amanda Joy Opoku-Boachie, aka Amanda Joy Glum, aka Amanda Joy Kessei Bierman, has also been hit with the same charges.

According to the US authorities, the three individuals were arrested in Virginia and remain in custody pending further court proceedings.

Arrangement and Lancaster and Amanda are alleged to have targeted older Americans on dating websites and social media platforms to engage in romance fraud schemes from about July 2024 to April 2026.

The defendants allegedly conspired with others to use fake personas to start close personal relationships with the victims, which were often romantic in nature.

Showboy blasts the Ghanaian twins Lancaster and Arrangement following their arrest in the USA. Image credit: Popo Ghana, Gossip24TV

Source: TikTok

They are also accused of misleading the victims with false stories into sending money via wire transfer to financial accounts controlled by conspiracy members.

Some portions of the alleged funds received in the alleged romance scam were provided to co-conspirators in Ghana and elsewhere.

The FBI Cleveland Division conducted the investigation leading to the indictments.

If convicted, each defendant’s sentence will be determined by the court after a review of factors unique to the case, including prior criminal records, if any, roles in the offence, and the characteristics of the violations.

The X post detailing the twin socialites Arrangement and Lancaster's indictment is below:

Arrangement and Lancaster's indictment stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Rjhuhl commented:

"Stay in Ghana and wait for them, you won’t hear. Now you carry yourself go give them."

Y0bushid0 said:

"Give them an additional 31 years for using the money to make music. Add the producer and whoever agreed to mix it, too."

Kwadwo1105 wrote:

"This is a serious bushfire for the fraud boys. The FBI is coming for all of you."

Showboy slams Arrangement and Lancaster after arrest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Showboy slammed Arrangement and Lancaster after their arrest in the US.

The social media personality questioned why the twins travelled to the US, knowing their alleged involvement in fraud.

Source: YEN.com.gh