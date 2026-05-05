Ghanaian rapper Showboy has reacted following the recent alleged arrest of the twins Lancaster and Arrangement in the USA

In a video, he blasted the duo, claiming their decision to travel to the USA was the “dumbest” ever, given their business

Showboy’s rant alongside a photo with the twins has sparked reactions online as many question his relationship with them

Popular Ghanaian rapper Showboy has broken his silence after the twins Lancaster and Arrangement were reportedly arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Showboy blasts the Ghanaian twins Lancaster and Arrangement following their arrest in the USA. Image credit: Popo Ghana, Gossip24TV

Source: TikTok

On Sunday, May 3, 2026, rumours emerged on X that Jamal and Kamal Abubakari, aka Arrangement and Lancaster, the popular Accra-based twin socialites, had been arrested by the US authorities at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

According to some reports, the duo had travelled to the US for personal trips but were taken into custody for their involvement in alleged romance scam activities.

The twins are allegedly expected to appear before a court on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at 2 pm for the commencement of their prosecution.

Arrangement and Lancaster were also rumoured to have signed a $100,000 retainer agreement with Armooh Williams, PLLC, a Virginia-based law firm, for legal representation in the United States District Court over their case.

The X post announcing the arrest of Arrangement and Lancaster is below:

Showboy reacts to Arrangement and Lancaster's arrest

In a video shared by Gossip24tv, Showboy blasted the Ghanaian twins for going on a trip to the USA, given the business they are in.

According to him, if the arrest of Lancaster and Arrangement is true as reported, then he would say it is the “dumbest” mistake ever.

“If it is indeed true that Lancaster and Arrangement have been arrested, then I would say this is the “dumbest” mistake ever. You know you received a huge sum of money from a client who is from America, but things didn't go well. You might have gotten about $3 billion. What are you going to do in the client's country?” he asked.

“Meanwhile, the man might have been sending you the money through your bank account, which they can easily track you down. I am tired of advising you. I am going to stop cautioning you,” he added.

Meanwhile, a photo of Showboy alongside the Ghanaian twins has surfaced, with some Ghanaians questioning his relationship with Arrangement and Lancaster.

The TikTok video of Showboy speaking on the arrest of Lancaster and Arrangement is below:

Reactions to Showboy's Ghanaian twins arrest rant

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Showboy broke his silence on the alleged arrest of Arrangement and Lancaster.

Romoe wrote:

“I hope Showboy is not part of them because eii.”

King_Dozaa_Myron wrote:

“Lancaster, if this case is real, they need to look for a good lawyer.”

Franklin Cudjoe wrote:

“Is that not Showboy in the picture with them? It guy too is another oo. Hmm.”

Dannis wrote:

“I am even surprised they travelled there. You are wanted in a country, and you decided to go there, for what?”

Arrangement and Lancaster arrested by the US authorities at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. Image credit: @arrangement1

Source: Instagram

Abu Trica struggles to meet bail condition

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an Accra High Court granted Abu Trica bail of GH₵30 million on April 21, 2026, as he fights extradition to the United States.

A week after the ruling, Abu Trica still remains in custody as he struggles to meet the terms of his GH₵30 million bail.

The High Court has directed his legal team on May 4 to file a motion for a variation of his bail conditions

Source: YEN.com.gh