Black Stars winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was spotted riding a motorcycle through the streets of Accra

The Ipswich Town attacker appeared relaxed despite Ghana's difficult start to their 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign

Ghana lost their opening two Group C matches, including a stunning 4-2 home defeat to The Gambia

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has been captured on camera riding a motorcycle through the streets of Accra, turning heads with an unexpectedly casual public appearance.

The footage of Fatawu casually riding a motorcycle through Accra offers a rare and refreshing glimpse into the player's downtime.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku appears to have overcome Ghana's 2027 AFCON qualifier disappointments as he rode a motorcycle in Accra. Photo credit: Michael Regan - FIFA/Getty and @Kofi_Silicon1/X.

Source: Twitter

Fatawu spotted riding motorcycle in Accra

For a footballer of his rising profile, the sight of him blending into everyday street life is bound to draw attention.

It remains unclear precisely when the footage was recorded, and Fatawu has not publicly commented on the ride or connected it to the Black Stars' recent results.

There is no confirmed suggestion that the outing carried any deliberate message in the aftermath of the qualifying defeats.

Below is the video of Fatawu riding his motorcycle, as shared on X:

Still, the clip of one of Ghana's most recognisable young attackers weaving through Accra on two wheels has resonated with football followers, offering a humanising contrast to the intensity of international competition.

The timing of the sighting has sparked curiosity among fans, coming shortly after Ghana suffered back-to-back losses in the opening rounds of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Black Stars' rocky AFCON qualifying start

Ghana's 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign has been anything but smooth.

The Black Stars fell to a 2-0 defeat against Côte d'Ivoire before a dramatic collapse at home against The Gambia, where they surrendered a two-goal advantage to lose 4-2.

The results left the four-time African champions pointless after two Group C fixtures, with growing pressure on the team to turn the campaign around.

Fatawu was on the pitch for the defeat to Côte d'Ivoire, completing the full 90 minutes as Ghana failed to find a breakthrough against their West African rivals.

Issahaku wins Premier League’s September Creative Award

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Abdul Fatawu Issahaku won the Premier League’s Adobe Express Creative Moment of the Month award for September.

The Leicester City winger earned the recognition after nutmegging two Everton defenders in succession before attempting a shot from inside his own half.

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Source: YEN.com.gh