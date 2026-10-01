Nigerian actor Mike Ezuruonye received a framed portrait of himself from some ladies upon arriving at his apartment ahead of Lil Win's A Journey to Africa

Excited, the Nollywood star thanked them for the gift and joked that the portrait would not be checked in but would travel with him to Nigeria

He said the movie project aimed to promote the healthy relationship between Ghana and Nigeria, celebrating their shared culture, sound, diversity and unity as neighbouring countries

Nollywood star Mike Ezuruonye was left overjoyed after receiving a framed portrait of himself in Ghana, where he is working on Lil Win's upcoming movie, A Journey to Africa.

Mike Ezuruonye receives a framed portrait of himself in Ghana ahead of Lil Win's A Journey to Africa. Image credit: Ghana Trends.

Source: TikTok

The gift was presented to him by a group of ladies as he arrived at his apartment, according to Ghana Trends.

Ezuruonye was among the Nigerian actors who reportedly arrived in Accra on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, alongside Destiny Etiko, Patience Ozokwor and Kanayo O. Kanayo.

A Journey to Africa is Lil Win's second international project after A Country Called Ghana, which premiered in April 2024.

The actor is one of Nollywood's most recognisable faces, with a career spanning more than two decades.

Mike Ezuruonye receives portrait gift in Ghana

In a video shared by Ghana Trends, the ladies presented the wrapped portrait to Ezuruonye, explaining that it was a gift from members of their crew.

Clearly delighted, the actor thanked them repeatedly and told them he loved them. He jokingly said the portrait would not be checked in as luggage but would sit with him all the way to Nigeria.

Ezuruonye also spoke about the purpose of the project, saying it was meant to promote the healthy relationship and similarities between Ghana and Nigeria.

He added that the film would showcase both countries' culture, sound and diversity, as well as their unity.

The TikTok video of Ghana Trends, in which Mike Ezuruonye receives a framed portrait of himself in Ghana, is below.

Lil Win explains choice of Nigerian actors

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Lil Win explained why he relied on Nigerian actors for A Journey to Africa.

He said Nigerian actors usually responded to his scripts within an hour, while some Ghanaian actors took a week or more. The Kumawood star also insisted he would not beg anyone to work with him.

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Source: YEN.com.gh