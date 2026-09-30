Top Nollywood stars, including Destiny Etiko, Patience Ozokwor, Kanayo O. Kanayo and Mike Ezuruonye, reportedly arrived in Accra for Lil Win's A Journey to Africa movie

Videos shared online showed some of the actors at the Kotoka International Airport on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, ahead of work on the major Ghana-Nigeria collaboration

The project was Lil Win's second international movie after A Country Called Ghana, which featured Nollywood stars and premiered at Accra's National Theatre in April 2024

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Some of Nollywood's biggest names have touched down in Ghana for Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win's much-anticipated film, A Journey to Africa.

Destiny Etiko, Patience Ozokwor and other Nollywood stars arrive in Ghana for Lil Win's A Journey to Africa. Image credit: ghbrain_ (Instagram)

Source: TikTok

Destiny Etiko, Patience Ozokwor, Kanayo O. Kanayo and Mike Ezuruonye were among the Nigerian actors reported to have arrived in Accra for the project.

Lil Win first announced the film in May 2024, describing it as a bigger and more ambitious production than his previous movie, A Country Called Ghana.

At the time, he said the cast would feature actors from Nigeria, South Africa and the United States, alongside some of Ghana's top stars.

In August 2026, the Kumawood actor appealed to people holding private videos of celebrities to delay their release to avoid overshadowing the movie's promotion.

He explained that he had already invested heavily in the production.

Nollywood stars arrive for Lil Win's movie

Instagram page ghbrain_ shared a video of the arrival on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, announcing that the moment fans had waited for was finally here.

According to the post, Destiny Etiko, Patience Ozokwor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Mike Ezuruonye and other Nigerian stars had landed in Accra for Lil Win's second international movie project.

Ghanaian blog Ghana Eye also shared footage on TikTok showing some of the actors at the Kotoka International Airport.

The blog referred to the film as A Journey to Africa (Nzulezu) and said it would bring together talent from Nigeria and Ghana.

The TikTok video of ghbrain_, in which Nollywood stars arrive in Accra for Lil Win's A Journey to Africa, is below.

Fans react to Lil Win's Nollywood stars

Social media users praised the Kumawood actor for bringing so many Nigerian stars to Ghana, with some describing the move as a big step for his career.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Guyman wrote:

"Have really respected Lil Win… herrrr 💔"

akosahjusticejame said:

"Wow, Lil Win is doing a great job."

Matallybabe commented:

"Wow… Lil Win has brought all these stars?? 😳😳 Kudos!"

Ahmed Kabore indicated:

"Kwadwo Nkansah is who he thinks he is."

STARBOYTHAME🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇭 added:

"This is crazy… Weezy brought all these people????"

Sir Bryt wrote:

"Kwadwo Nkansah to the whole wiase 🔥🔥"

feliciababy11 said:

"Salute you, Lil Wayne."

Ghanaian stars spotted ahead of Lil Win's movie

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, several top Ghanaian actors, including Majid Michel, were spotted in Kumasi in August 2026 ahead of a new Lil Win project.

The actor described the production as preparation for the larger A Journey to Africa. He also said the project marked a move into fresh territory for the Kumawood industry, without giving further details.

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Source: YEN.com.gh