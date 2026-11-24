Spirit Embassy founder Uebert Angel appeared before a Harare court on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, after his arrest on Sunday

Angel faced charges of aggravated indecent assault, with the state alleging he violated a 40-year-old woman

The court deferred his bail application to Wednesday, November 25, 2026, leaving him to spend the night in remand prison

Prophet Uebert Angel, founder of Spirit Embassy, will spend Tuesday night at a remand prison in Zimbabwe after a Harare court deferred his bail hearing to Wednesday, 25 November 2026.

Prophet Uebert Angel is expected to spend the night in remand prison after court defers his bail hearing. Photo source: Uebert Angel

Source: Twitter

The popular preacher, whose legal name is Uebert Mudzanire, was arrested on Sunday, November 22, 2026, following allegations of indecent assault and inappropriate sexual acts.

Reports indicated that roughly 10 men armed with AK-47 rifles entered Angel's Hippodrome Church in Harare, Zimbabwe, while a service was in progress, approached him at the pulpit, and escorted him out in handcuffs in full view of the congregation.

Angel appeared in court on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, where he was formally placed on remand.

Prosecutors presented charges of aggravated indecent assault, alleging that he engaged in a non-consensual and inappropriate sexual act with a 40-year-old mother, who had visited him to seek financial assistance to cater for her family.

The prominent prophet, a close associate of Nigeria's Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, faces 15 to 20 years if convicted of the allegations levelled against him.

State opposes bail, cites flight risk

The prosecution moved to block bail on several grounds. Authorities argued that Angel poses a significant flight risk, pointing out that he provided police with an address at which he is unknown.

“The accused has ties outside the jurisdiction of this country. He is a man of means who would be able to make a living outside this country,” said Mr Clemence Chimbari.

The prosecutor told the court that Angel holds two passports issued on 20 May 2022 and 8 October 2022.

According to Herald Online reports, the state alleged that the two passports contain different residential addresses, with one passport listing his address as Chishawasha Hills, Harare, which he claims is his current residence.

However, the second passport allegedly lists an address in Melbour­ne, Harare.

The investigating officer told the court that Angel does not live at the second address and is not known there.

The state also raised concerns about his substantial church following, warning that supporters could potentially clash with law enforcement if he were released.

Meanwhile, there were clashes between police officers and some of Angel’s church members, who interfered with police operations.

Three congregants were fined after admitting guilt in court. Four police officers have also been arrested and are being accused of giving Angel VIP treatment at the police station where he was held overnight.

With the bail application now pushed to Wednesday, Angel will remain in custody overnight at the remand facility.

Who is Prophet Uebert Angel?

Uebert Mudzanire is a Zimbabwean-born televangelist and businessman who founded Spirit Embassy, a Pentecostal ministry that has attracted a large following across Africa and beyond.

He has also served as Zimbabwe's Ambassador-at-Large and Special Envoy for Europe and the Americas, a role that brought him significant public attention in recent years.

The X post detailing the remand of Prophet Uebert Angel is below:

Uebert Angel in handcuffs during court appearance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Prophet Uebert Angel’s court appearance in Harare, where he was seen in handcuffs two days after his arrest over allegations of indecent assault and inappropriate sexual acts.

The arrest reportedly unfolded during a church service, when armed men entered Angel’s church and escorted him away in front of the congregation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh