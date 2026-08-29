Veteran actress Maame Dokono broke down in tears when she heard about the passing of fellow screen legend Grace Nortey

The two actresses shared a decades-long friendship that included travelling together for film productions and celebrating birthdays

Maame Dokono revealed Grace Nortey regularly sat her down to offer personal advice and encouragement

Veteran Ghanaian actress Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, has been left devastated by the death of her longtime colleague and friend Grace Nortey, breaking down in tears upon hearing the news.

Maame Dokono Weeps Over Grace Nortey's Death, Remembers Their Close Friendship

Source: Instagram

"I wept when I heard the news of her passing," Maame Dokono said, making no attempt to conceal the weight of her grief over the loss of one of Ghana's most beloved screen icons.

Maame Dokono and Grace Nortey's Decades-Long Bond

The two actresses shared a friendship that stretched back to the early days of their careers in the Ghanaian film industry. Maame Dokono fondly recalled travelling with Grace Nortey for film productions, including trips to Takoradi.

"When I started with her, we were going to Takoradi together," she said.

Their time on set was far from purely professional. Maame Dokono described the pair playfully taking turns playing certain character types during productions.

"Sometimes I play the Patience Ozokwor, and sometimes too she will play," she said, adding that the two would even stage mock quarrels for the fun of it.

The friendship also extended well beyond the camera. Maame Dokono recalled attending a birthday celebration at Grace Nortey's home in the Atomic area of Accra roughly one to two years ago.

"I was so close to her, I was so close. I remember last year or two she said she wanted to celebrate her birthday, so we all went to her house at Atomic and celebrated her," she said.

Maame Dokono Remembers Grace Nortey's Kindness

Beyond their shared laughs, what appears to have left the deepest impression on Maame Dokono was Grace Nortey's generous spirit and willingness to guide others.

"She was such a nice person. She will always sit me down and advise me. She will advise me," she recalled.

She admitted she never anticipated losing her colleague so soon, describing the news as a profound shock.

Maame Dokono has since offered prayers for Grace Nortey's family, friends, and colleagues who are mourning her death, and said the late actress deserves to be remembered for her kindness, her mentorship, and her enormous contribution to Ghana's film industry.

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Source: YEN.com.gh