Nigerian screen legend Pete Edochie has made a call to John Mahama during his ongoing Legacy Project visit to Ghana

Edochie expressed concern about the decline of Ghana's film industry, urging government and corporate bodies to step in

His remarks came after President Mahama's 2026 Budget allocated GH¢20 million toward a Film Development Fund

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Veteran Nigerian actor Pete Edochie has urged President John Dramani Mahama's administration to channel greater investment into Ghana's movie industry, warning that the sector has lost much of its former vitality.

Pete Edochie urges John Dramani Mahama to help revive Ghana’s fading movie industry. Image credit: Pete Edochie. John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

Pete Edochie made the remarks during an ongoing visit to Ghana, where he has been meeting figures across the country's creative landscape as part of his Legacy Project.

Speaking candidly, he expressed sadness at how far the industry has fallen from its peak and said meaningful change would only come through deliberate action.

Pete Edochie's call for Ghana film investment

The legendary actor called on government and corporate organisations alike to take structured steps toward reviving local filmmaking.

He specifically suggested that the government fund productions centred on Ghanaian stories, histories and cultural experiences, arguing this would not only breathe life into the industry but also create jobs and preserve the country's heritage for future generations.

Beyond government support, Edochie also encouraged Ghanaian filmmakers to pursue sponsorship deals with major companies, framing those partnerships as a practical route to producing higher-quality content without relying solely on public funding.

His comments carry added weight given the timing. President Mahama's government included a GH¢20 million allocation in its 2026 Budget to establish a Film Development Fund, designed to support production, distribution, exhibition and skills development within the sector.

Edochie's public appeal adds further momentum to conversations already underway about how to sustain and grow that investment.

Edochie reconnects with Ghana's film community

Beyond the public advocacy, the visit has allowed Edochie to reconnect with old friends in the industry.

On 30 September 2026, he paid a visit to veteran Ghanaian actor Emmanuel Armah in Accra, a moment that underscored the deep ties between Nigeria and Ghana's filmmaking communities.

Despite his concern about the industry's current state, Edochie struck an optimistic note, insisting that Ghana's movie sector still has the potential to reclaim its former standing, provided the right foundations are put in place by government, sponsors and industry players working in concert.

The Facebook video of Pete Edochie is below.

Pete Edochie speaks about Moesha Boduong's health

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Pete Edochie’s plans to visit Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong and veteran actor Emmanuel Armah during his stay in the country.

Edochie said Moesha once played his wife in a Ghanaian production and that their last conversation left him concerned after she told him she had suffered a stroke.

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Source: YEN.com.gh