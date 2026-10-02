Mary Sowah announced her US Army graduation on Facebook on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, sharing the news with her followers

The Ghanaian gospel musician earned the Distinguished Honour Graduate title, one of the highest recognitions in military training

Fans and followers have flooded her post with congratulations, praising her faith and discipline throughout the journey

Ghanaian gospel musician Mary Sowah has added a remarkable new chapter to her story, graduating from the US Army and earning the prestigious Distinguished Honour Graduate distinction.

Ghanaian gospel singer Mary Sowah graduates from the US Army as a distinguished honour graduate. Photo source: Mary Sowah Music

Source: Facebook

Sowah announced the milestone on Facebook on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, sharing a photo of herself in military uniform on a grass lawn.

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) and Archbishop Porter Girls High School alumna's caption left no doubt about where she attributed her success.

"What God starts, He is faithful to complete," she wrote. "Distinguished Honour Graduate, all glory belongs to God for the strength, grace, and favour throughout this journey. A soldier in Christ."

Mary Sowah's military achievement

The Distinguished Honour Graduate title is awarded to the top-performing recruits in a graduating class, recognising exceptional commitment, discipline, and overall performance throughout basic training.

For Sowah, who built her public profile as a gospel artist in Ghana, the achievement represents a significant personal transformation and a demonstration of the faith she has long sung about.

The Ghanaian gospel musician's announcement quickly drew attention online, with many of her followers expressing genuine surprise and admiration at her decision to enlist and her ability to excel at such a high level.

The Facebook posts of Mary Sowah announcing her graduation from the US Army are below:

Reactions to Mary Sowah's US Army graduation

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions to Mary Sowah's US Army graduation post below:

akuone123 wrote:

"Congratulations ma'am, how can I join the army in the States?"

Henry Efe Okotoghaide said:

"What a powerful testimony of grace, discipline, and divine faithfulness. 🙏🏽🎖️ Excellence in achievement is one thing; completing the journey with unwavering faith is another. Congratulations, soldier in Christ—may this distinction be the beginning of even greater assignments. 🫡"

Samuel Asabre Frimpong added:

"Congratulations, May God continue to guide your path, and help you attain even higher ranks."

Former Citi journalist joins the US Army

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about former Citi Newsroom reporter Kwaku Aduamah Ansah, who reportedly completed his military training and passed out as a specialist in the US Army.

Photos tracing his journey from the Citi TV studio to military uniform captured attention online, as Ghanaians celebrate his striking career change.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh