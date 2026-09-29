Veteran Nigerian actor Pete Edochie arrived in Ghana ahead of the expected launch of his Legacy Project, according to a TikTok video shared by De Prince

The Nollywood legend wore a red cap and white outfit, with a kente stole in Ghana's national colours draped around his neck as he was welcomed

Ghanaians flooded the comment section to welcome the 79-year-old actor, with many recalling his roles and some describing him as the Lion King and the oracle

Nigerian screen legend Pete Edochie is in Ghana, weeks after announcing plans to launch a major project in the country.

Pete Edochie arrives in Ghana to launch a major project as Ghanaians give the Nollywood legend a rousing welcome. Image credit: De Prince/Pete Edochie.

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian blogger De Prince shared a video of the veteran actor's arrival on TikTok, welcoming him with the caption, "The legend has arrived in Ghana!"

Edochie first disclosed his plans in a video shared on the TikTok page of the Pete Edochie Legacy Project in September 2026.

In the clip, the actor told Ghanaians that he had missed the country and that his visit would involve them.

Promotional material for the project indicated that it would be launched in Accra, although the exact date and venue were not announced.

The initiative seeks to preserve his wisdom, life experiences and body of work while inspiring younger generations.

Edochie, born on March 7, 1947, rose to fame with his portrayal of Okonkwo in the 1987 television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart.

Veteran actor Pete Edochie arrives in Ghana

De Prince shared the arrival video on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, praising Edochie's memorable roles and his contribution to African cinema.

According to the blogger, the Nollywood icon is in the country to connect with Ghanaian fans and players in the entertainment industry.

In the clip, Edochie was seen in a red cap and white outfit, with a kente stole in Ghana's national colours around his neck.

A uniformed police officer and several others stood around him as he was welcomed. By the time of writing, the video had garnered more than 5,400 likes and 150 comments.

The TikTok video of De Prince, in which Nollywood legend Pete Edochie arrives in Ghana, is below.

Ghanaians welcome Pete Edochie to Ghana

Fans took to the comment section to welcome the actor, with many praising his calm demeanour and recalling his roles.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Afia Antwiwaa 🎉🥰🌹❤️🌺 wrote:

"You see how his eyes are, the things he's seeing in the spiritual realm, no one can see that."

Dufie875 said:

"I remember Billionaires Club 😊 which do you remember!"

owusuwapeace0 commented:

"Yes indeed, the Lion King is here. Welcome legend and enjoy your stay in Ghana."

BEEKEEPER 🐝 indicated:

"The oracle himself 😁"

Bamfo Ebenezer added:

"What a peaceful man, wow. Welcome to Ghana, the land of gold, diamond and bauxite. Please stay and enjoy some."

Ruger arrives in Ghana for Odwira concert

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Nigerian Afrobeats star Ruger arrived in Ghana on Friday, September 25, 2026, ahead of his Odwira Festival 2026 Concert performance.

Traditional dancers performed the Adowa dance at the airport to welcome the Asiwaju hitmaker. He was scheduled to perform at Superb Lounge in Akropong as part of the Odwira celebrations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh