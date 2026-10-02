Family members and close associates of Zimbabwean's Wicknell Chivayo gathered at his Borrowdale home in Harare on Thursday, October 1, 2026

Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke Chivayo, both died in a helicopter crash that has drawn widespread attention across Zimbabwe

Authorities are still working to establish the circumstances surrounding the crash as preparations to bury the couple begin

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Family, friends and close associates of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo descended on his residence in Borrowdale, Harare, on Thursday, 1 October 2026, to grieve alongside his relatives following his sudden and tragic death.

Heartbreaking scenes as Wicknell Chivayo’s loved ones gather to mourn him. Image credit: ZBC News Online, Anoko Wewe

Source: Facebook

The mourning gathering came days after Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke Chivayo, lost their lives in a helicopter crash that has shaken Zimbabwe and sparked an outpouring of grief across the country.

Images from the homestead, shared by ZBC News Online, captured the heavy atmosphere as people filed in to pay their respects. The scenes reflected the depth of loss felt by those who knew the couple personally.

Who was Wicknell Chivayo?

Wicknell Chivayo was one of Zimbabwe's most recognisable public figures, a businessman and philanthropist whose wealth, charitable gestures and lavish lifestyle kept him firmly in the spotlight.

He was widely known for his acts of generosity as much as for his high-profile spending, and his presence in Zimbabwean public life was hard to ignore.

His death has also drawn renewed attention to his personal life, including his relationship with Lucy, whom he had married following the end of a previous marriage.

Lucy's death in the same crash has compounded the grief surrounding the incident, leaving behind two families united in mourning.

Crash investigation under way

Zimbabwean authorities are continuing their efforts to piece together what led to the helicopter going down.

Chivayo's senior security aide has reportedly come forward with an account of events in the moments before the crash, and official updates have since been released as the investigation progresses.

At the Borrowdale home, however, Thursday's focus was not on answers but on people.

Church members stood alongside family relatives and business associates as they shared in the sorrow and offered support to those closest to the couple.

The gathering marked the beginning of what promises to be an emotional farewell period as the family starts making arrangements to lay Wicknell and Lucy Chivayo to rest.

The Facebook video showing the sad scenes at the home of Wicknell Chivago is below.

Wicknell Chivago gifts lawyer cars and cash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo’s final social media post, in which he announced luxury vehicles and cash gifts for two longtime lawyers.

Hours later, Chivayo, his wife and four others died in a helicopter crash in Marondera. His post became his final public message.

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Source: YEN.com.gh