Kwaku Manu received an excited reception when he visited his daughter, Vida, at St Monica’s SHS

Students gathered along the school’s corridors and balconies, with some waving as the actor walked past

Vida, dressed in a pink checked dress, smiled as she walked beside her father through the compound

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Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu brought excitement to St Monica’s Senior High School when he visited his daughter, Vida, drawing an enthusiastic welcome from students.

Kwaku Manu’s visit to daughter Vida draws crowds of excited St Monica’s SHS students. Image credit: Kwaku Manu

Source: TikTok

A video shared on his TikTok account captured students gathering along corridors and balconies to catch a glimpse of the Kumawood actor as he made his way through the school.

Some smiled and waved, while others moved closer to watch him pass. Across the compound, students also lined the railings of the school buildings, watching the visit from different floors.

The lively reception followed the actor as he walked through the grounds with his daughter and other people accompanying him.

St Monica’s students welcomed Kwaku Manu

Kwaku Manu appeared delighted by the reception, smiling broadly as he acknowledged the students around him.

Holding his phone up, the actor appeared to record parts of the visit, capturing the students who had gathered to welcome him.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The footage showed groups of students in blue and white uniforms standing outside their classrooms, with several raising their hands towards him.

As he continued through the compound, the camera captured more students looking on from the balconies, showing how widely his presence had drawn attention within the school.

Vida Manu walks beside her father

Vida was seen walking beside Kwaku Manu in a pink checked dress and sandals, smiling as they moved through the grounds together.

Towards the end of the video, father and daughter appeared side by side, with Kwaku Manu still smiling and holding his phone while students watched from behind them.

Although the visit centred on seeing his daughter, the students’ enthusiastic response became a prominent part of the footage.

The clip offered a glimpse of Kwaku Manu spending time with Vida at school, with their walk through the compound taking place amid smiles and waves from her schoolmates.

OWASS NSMQ star Epton graduates as doctor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Epton Asamoah Noble, the former Opoku Ware School contestant who graduated from KNUST as a medical doctor after six years of training.

Voice of KNUST announced the milestone on September 26, 2026.

Once known as an OWASS contestant on the 2020 NSMQ stage, Noble has now earned a medical degree. His journey from quiz competitor to doctor has drawn attention from both the OWASS and KNUST communities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh