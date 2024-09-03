Kwaku Manu, during an interview, opened up about parenting his four children as a single father

The Kumawood actor admitted that it was difficult to cater for his kids without a woman in his life

Social media users have praised Kwaku Manu for embracing the responsibility as a father

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian comic actor Kwaku Manu has opened up about raising his four children as a single parent.

Kwaku Manu speaks about raising his four kids without a wife. Photo source: @kwakumanubob

Source: Instagram

Kwaku Manu speaks about single-parenting

In an interview with blogger Zionfelix, Kwaku Manu stated that he is the kind of man who embraces the role of taking care of children when their mothers abandon them with their fathers.

The comic actor, whose ex-wife Diane Naa Okailey recently married an American man, noted that he found it difficult to raise his children without their mother.

"If you abandon the kids, I will take them in. It is not easy especially when there is no woman around. How will you be able to handle?"

Kwaku Manu said he has enforced strict rules in his household to maintain discipline and respect among his children.

"What has helped me is that the law works in my house. You cannot misbehave in my house just because you are my child."

The Kumawood actor added that he is a responsible father who has a close friendship with his children and always spends most of his time at home with them.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Kwaku Manu's comments

Kwaku Manu's comments about parenting his four children triggered reactions from social media users. Many praised the comic actor for embracing the challenges of single fatherhood.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

@AbenaArthur-lx4uo commented:

"One thing I've reliazed, after divorce the women move on faster than the men, this proofs most men don't want to be jumping from one marriage to the other, idk if it's cause marriage cost men more than women, but looking at the trend, that's what it looks like. Bro Kweku you're still young, you can't stay single forever, life must still go on, i pray that you find that woman that will love you, not for your money, but will love you for you and for better for worse."

@kwakuahenkora5085 commented:

"We don't listen to one side of the story and judge. We should listen to both sides so that we can judge."

@FlorenceNightingaleKwakye commented:

"Kwaku, thank you."

@Gracesarfosmusic commented:

"God bless you bra kwaku. Nice interview."

@akuaobaapano.1175 commented:

"Thank you, brother Kweku. God bless you more."

Kwaku Manu flaunts his adorable children

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu shared a family photo with his kids on Instagram.

In the photo, the comic actor wore a white T-shirt and stood behind the children, who sat smiling.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh