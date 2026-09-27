Epton Asamoah Noble, who represented Opoku Ware School at the 2020 NSMQ, completed six years of medical training at KNUST

Voice of KNUST announced his graduation on Saturday, September 26, 2026, celebrating his academic journey

The achievement drew attention from the OWASS and KNUST communities, who remembered him from his NSMQ days

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A young man who once competed on Ghana's most prestigious academic quiz stage has traded his contestant badge for a medical degree, completing a six-year journey that has earned him the title Dr Epton Asamoah Noble.

OWASS NSMQ finalist Epton Asamoah Noble becomes a doctor after 6 years at KNUST. Image credit: Voice of KNUST

Source: Facebook

Epton Asamoah Noble, a former student of Opoku Ware School (OWASS) in Kumasi, represented the school at the 2020 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), one of the country's most competitive academic platforms.

Six years on, he has graduated as a medical doctor from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), officially qualifying as Dr. (Med.) Epton Asamoah Noble.

Voice of KNUST shared the news on Saturday, September 26, 2026, spotlighting the milestone as a testament to his sustained academic commitment since his NSMQ days.

From the NSMQ stage to the wards of KNUST

For many Ghanaians, the NSMQ is the first glimpse they get of the country's sharpest secondary school minds.

Epton's performance in the 2020 edition placed him among the memorable contestants of that year, with his school, OWASS, recognised as one of the country's historically strong quiz competitors.

After completing his secondary education, Epton channelled that academic foundation into medicine, enrolling at KNUST for the rigorous six-year programme required to earn a medical degree.

The training is widely regarded as one of the most demanding in the Ghanaian university system, combining classroom study with intensive clinical experience.

Dr. Epton Noble's achievement marks full-circle moment

His graduation has captured attention well beyond his immediate circle. Members of the OWASS alumni community and KNUST graduates have taken note, recognising the arc of his story from a secondary school quiz finalist in 2020 to a fully qualified medical doctor in 2026.

For those who watched him compete at the NSMQ, his achievement offers a satisfying sense of continuity. The quiz, for many participants, serves as an early marker of academic promise, and Epton's qualification as a doctor confirms that the promise he showed on that stage was only the beginning.

He now steps into the next phase of his professional life, bringing with him nearly a decade of academic achievement that stretches from the NSMQ podium to the KNUST graduation hall.

The Facebook post about Epton's achievement is below.

NSMQ star Jason gains admission at KNUST

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on PRESEC Legon NSMQ champion Jason Antwi-Agyei’s reported admission to study Mechanical Engineering at KNUST.

The admission followed his role in helping PRESEC secure a historic ninth NSMQ title in 2026.

Jason’s latest achievement adds to a remarkable academic record that includes winning the Junior Science and Maths Quiz with KNUST Basic School in 2023.

His reported double quiz triumph has made his transition to KNUST a major talking point among fans.

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Source: YEN.com.gh