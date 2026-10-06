Sarkodie has thanked Afro-Arab Properties after sharing a photograph suggesting the company had provided him with a new iPhone

The rapper placed the phone box beside his damaged handset, giving followers a look at its cracked back

His light-hearted message suggested he would no longer need to buy a replacement phone anytime soon

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has expressed appreciation to Afro-Arab Properties after sharing a photograph of a new iPhone box beside his damaged phone.

Wealthy businessman gifts Sarkodie a new phone as rapper shares photo of damaged one. Image credit: Sarkodie, Afro Arab

Source: Twitter

The musician posted the image on X, accompanied by a message suggesting the company had helped him replace his old handset.

He wrote:

“Guess I’m not getting myself a phone any time soon 😊 big shouts to Afro Arab Properties 👊🏿.”

His caption indicated that buying a phone was no longer an immediate concern, with the acknowledgement directed at the property company.

Sarkodie shows his damaged iPhone

The photograph showed a dark-coloured iPhone with extensive cracks across its rear glass, including damage around the upper corner near the camera unit.

Beside it was a white box displaying another iPhone, presenting a contrast between the damaged handset and its apparent replacement.

Sarkodie did not explain how the old phone became damaged or how long he had been using it before sharing the photograph.

He also did not provide details of the presentation, choosing instead to acknowledge Afro-Arab Properties through his brief social media message.

The post offered followers a glimpse of the condition of his phone while drawing attention to the company he thanked for the gesture.

Who owns Afro-Arab Properties?

Afro-Arab Properties operates under the Afro-Arab Group, founded by Ghanaian businessman Alhaji Salamu Amadu.

Watch the X post below:

The group has interests across several sectors, including real estate, finance, transportation and travel, with property development forming part of its business activities.

Amadu leads the group, whose operations extend beyond housing into other services in Ghana.

In his post, however, Sarkodie directed his appreciation specifically at Afro-Arab Properties rather than naming its founder.

His message focused on the phone and the company’s gesture, with no further explanation about any business arrangement accompanying the photograph.

Sarkodie fired back at jollof rice mockery

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie responded to online mockery over claims he once visited Stonebwoy's home to apologise and was served jollof rice, a story that triggered a wave of memes and jokes on Ghanaian social media.

Rather than address the story directly, Sarkodie shared a viral clip of preacher Osofo Kyiriabosom delivering a fiery, animated warning to critics, leaving the message open to interpretation while the timing made his intent unmistakable.

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Source: YEN.com.gh