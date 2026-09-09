Sarkodie shared a viral TikTok video of Osofo Kyiriabosom issuing a fiery warning to critics following jollof rice mockery on social media

Stonebwoy claimed the Ghanaian rapper visited his home to apologise after a fallout around the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, where he was cooked jollof

The story triggered a wave of memes and jokes online, prompting Sarkodie to fire back with the dramatic preacher clip

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Sarkodie has hit back at online mockery with a pointed video response after becoming the focus of jokes over an alleged jollof rice visit to Stonebwoy's home.

Sarkodie responds to jollof rice mockery with Osofo Kyiriabosom warning video. @sarkodie, @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

The Ghanaian rap heavyweight posted a clip on X (Twitter), featuring a well-known preacher, Osofo Kyiriabosom, delivering an intense, animated monologue directly to camera.

Speaking with urgency and expressive gesturing, the preacher fires off a string of warnings in a mix of Twi and English.

What sparked Sarkodie-Stonebwoy jollof drama

The saga began when Stonebwoy claimed during a public exchange with Sarkodie, alleging that the rapper once came to his house to apologise following a fallout connected to events surrounding the Telecel Ghana Music Awards. According to Stonebwoy, he cooked jollof rice for Sarkodie during that visit.

The disclosure sent Ghanaian social media into a frenzy. Memes and jokes about Sarkodie eating jollof at his rival's home flooded timelines, with many fans poking fun at the image of the "Landlord of Rap" turning up at Stonebwoy's residence, rice in hand.

Sarkodie's response to Stonebwoy jollof jokes

Rather than address the story directly, Sarkodie let Osofo Kyiriabosom do the talking. The choice of clip, a preacher theatrically threatening those who dare provoke him, was clearly deliberate.

Posting it without a caption, Sarkodie left the message open to interpretation, though the timing made his intent unmistakable.

Watch the X (Twitter) video Sarkodie posted in response to the jollof rice jokes below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh