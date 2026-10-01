Afro-Arab Properties has introduced a construction support package for buyers of its titled lands

Customers who purchase a plot at East Legon Hills, Santoe, will receive building materials and services for free

The package includes 1,000 blocks, sand, chippings, digging, an indenture and architectural drawings

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Afro-Arab Properties has introduced a new package that gives prospective homeowners free construction materials and services when they purchase a plot from the company.

Ghanaian businessman behind Afro-Arab supports land buyers with free building materials. Image credit: Afro Arab Group

Source: Instagram

The offer is available to customers who buy titled land from Afro-Arab Properties at East Legon Hills, Santoe, and is designed to reduce some of the initial expenses involved in starting a building project.

According to the businessman, anyone who purchases an eligible plot under the offer will receive 1,000 blocks, free digging, a free indenture, two trips of sand, two trips of chippings and free architectural drawings.

The package means customers are not only acquiring land but also receiving some of the essential materials and services required to begin developing it.

How homeowners can access the package

To benefit from the offer, prospective homeowners are required to purchase a plot of titled land from Afro-Arab Properties at East Legon Hills, Santoe.

The company's promotional material states, “Buy a plot & get,” before listing the six construction benefits attached to the land purchase.

This means the free construction package is specifically linked to buying a plot from Afro-Arab Properties rather than being a general offer for people who already own land elsewhere.

For many people hoping to build a home, expenses such as blocks, sand, chippings, excavation and architectural drawings can add considerably to the amount needed before construction properly begins.

By covering these items, Afro-Arab Properties is seeking to give buyers a head start after acquiring their land.

Afro-Arab pushed homeownership drive

The initiative forms part of the broader homeownership vision of Afro-Arab Group President and Founder, Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Through its “Everyone Can Own a House” campaign, the company has been promoting ways to make acquiring land and eventually building a home more accessible to Ghanaians.

Ambassador Salamu Amadu has also advocated greater private-sector participation in efforts to address Ghana's housing needs, arguing that property developers can complement government interventions by introducing initiatives that reduce the financial burden on prospective homeowners.

The East Legon Hills, Santoe package is the latest effort by Afro-Arab Properties to support customers beyond the purchase of land.

Interested buyers will, however, have to acquire a qualifying plot from the company to enjoy the free construction materials and services included in the package.

Afro-Arab introduced container homes

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian businessman Alhaji Salamu Amadu’s Afro-Arab Properties has introduced container homes for individuals and families.

The one- to four-bedroom homes reportedly start from GH¢75,000, with an interest-free payment arrangement available.

Some buyers may also qualify for an electric vehicle package when purchasing their preferred container home.

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Source: YEN.com.gh