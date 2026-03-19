Odi Ahenkan shared a past “scary” flying experience with the late Captain Frank Donkor, recalling how fear gripped him mid-air in a resurfaced video

The media personality's narration resurfaced after Donkor and his brother died in a tragic plane crash in Tema on March 16, 2026

The video of Odi Ahenkan speaking about his experience has stirred sorrowful reactions as Ghanaians mourn the respected pilot

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Veteran Ghanaian media personality Odi Ahenkan has sparked reactions on social media after narrating a ‘scary’ experience he had flying with the late Captain Frank Donkor.

Media personality Odi Ahenkan recalls a scary experience flying with Captain Frank Donkor in a resurfaced video after the Tema plane crash. Image credit: @odi.ahenkan, @charitydonkor778/TikTok

Source: Instagram

Two people were killed on Monday, March 16, 2026, when a microlight aircraft flying from Ho to Accra crashed near Oninku Park in Tema Community 1.

The plane, with registration number 9GADV, had departed the Volta Regional capital earlier and was scheduled to land at 3:20 p.m. when it lost radio contact around 2:18 p.m., according to a statement from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority.

On Tuesday, March 17, the identities of the deceased were confirmed by Okay FM, naming the two victims as Captain Frank Donkor and Elijah Donkor, two brothers who were sons of the Hebron Prayer Camp founder, Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor.

Below is a Twitter post confirming the identities of the fatalities in the Tema plane crash.

Odi Ahenkan speaks about Captain Donkor flight

The tragedy has left many Ghanaians reminiscing about the two individuals, with many videos about their lives before the tragedy resurfacing online.

In a resurfaced video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Billy Snapx, veteran Ghanaian media personality Odi Ahenkan spoke up about flying with the late Captain Frank Donkor.

According to reports, the deceased aviator was an experienced pilot with over 15 years of experience and over 12,000 flight hours.

He was also a respected flight instructor who trained the next generation of aviators in Ghana.

Speaking during a family gathering that included Captain Donkor, his brother Elijah, and their father, Elder Donkor, Odi Ahenkan spoke about a time he went flying with the late pilot.

According to him, the pilot offered to fly him and some of his children after church, and he gladly agreed.

He said his smile was wiped off once they were airborne, as he felt very scared and feared for his life.

Despite the jovial nature of his remarks, the video stirred sorrowful emotions among Ghanaians in light of Captain Donkor’s recent passing.

The TikTok video of Odi Ahenkan speaking about flying with Captain Frank Donkor is below.

Footage of Frank Donkor flying a plane emerges after he died in an aircraft crash in Tema alongside his brother, Elijah. Credit: @gossips24tv, @naturalwayherbalclinic/TikTok, WeLoveGhana/Facebook

Source: Instagram

Footage of Frank Donkor flying emerges

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that footage of Captain Frank Donkor flying emerged on social media in the aftermath of the tragic plane crash in Tema that claimed his wife.

In the resurfaced video, the experienced pilot could be seen calmly and skillfully operating a light aircraft similar to the one he was travelling in with his brother when tragedy struck.

The video of Captain Donkor flying stirred sorrowful reactions among Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh