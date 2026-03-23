Odi Ahenkan has triggered reactions on social media after a video of him went viral on social media

This comes after he mourned the passing of late Captain Frank Donkor and his brother, and offered words of comfort to Elder Frank Donkor

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have praised him for the kind words to the grieving family in their difficult moments

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Veteran Ghanaian media personality Odi Ahenkan has paid glowing tribute to the memory of the late sons of Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor, Captain Frank Donkor and his younger brother, Elijah Ofori Donkor.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Odi Ahenkan, who knew the two late brothers, first shared words of comfort with the founder of the Hebron Prayer Camp.

Media personality Odi Ahenkan conforts Elder Frank Donkor. Image credit: @odi.ahenkan, @charitydonkor778/TikTok

Source: Facebook

He comforted him over the tragedy of his two sons, emphasizing that his posture in the wake of the incident has given admirers like him hope that he will remain steadfast regardless of what happened.

"Elder, we know that you are God-sent. I know it is not these deaths that would discourage you from doing the work of God. Those of us close to you, who take words of solace from you when in sorrow, you are the one who even comforts us. We are happy; by your deeds, you have not discouraged us but rather given us hope.

Odi Ahenkan then turned his attention to the sons of Elder Frank Donkor who passed in the crash and bade them farewell.

"Paa Kwesi and Nana Yaw, may the Lord keep you. You fought a good battle, but the Lord shall always be God."

Odi Ahenkan speaks about Captain Donkor flight

Odi Ahenkan had a close relationship with the late sons of Elder Frank Donkor.

This was made evident after a video of him narrating a ‘scary’ experience he had flying with the late Captain Frank Donkor went viral.

In that video, Odi Ahenkan, who spoke during a family gathering that included Captain Donkor, his brother Elijah, and their father, Elder Donkor, talked about a time he went flying with the late pilot.

He said Captain Donkor offered to fly him and some of his children after church, and he gladly agreed, but his smile vanished once they were airborne, as he felt very scared and feared for his life.

The TikTok video of Odi Ahenkan paying tribute to the late sons of Elder Frank Donkor.

Footage of Frank Donkor flying a plane emerges after he died in an aircraft crash in Tema alongside his brother, Elijah. Credit: @gossips24tv, @naturalwayherbalclinic/TikTok, WeLoveGhana/Facebook

Source: UGC

Details of the Tema plane crash

Two people were killed on Monday, March 16, 2026, when a fixed-wing microlight aircraft flying from Ho to Accra crashed near Oninku Park in Tema Community 1.

The plane, with registration number 9G-ADV, had departed the Volta Regional capital earlier and was scheduled to land at 3:20 p.m. when it lost radio contact around 2:18 p.m., according to a statement from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority.

The identities of the deceased were confirmed by Okay FM, naming the two victims as Captain Frank Donkor and Elijah Donkor, two brothers who were sons of the Hebron Prayer Camp founder, Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions as Odi Ahenkan consoles Elder Donkor

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared their grief over the passing of the sons of Elder Donkor.

Phlamez stated:

"Please, where will the funeral take place?"

Picoo Pablo added:

"In fact, Elder Donkor is a strong leader."

Margaret Odei added:

"Amen. God bless you, bro. They are with God, I know."

Ms Tina wrote:

"Odi bro, hmmmm. Elder is a true man of God, hmmmm."

Video of Frank Donkor flying emerges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Captain Frank Donkor flying an aircraft had emerged on social media

The experienced pilot was spotted operating a light aircraft similar to the one he was travelling in with his brother when tragedy struck.

Source: YEN.com.gh