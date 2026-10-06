Ghanaian singer Sister Afia publicly addressed Nana Akua Addo's ongoing ordeal in a Facebook post on Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Sister Afia shared that she personally related to the pain Nana Akua Addo is facing, hinting she had been through a similar experience

The singer's message comes amid widespread public attention following videos showing Nana Akua Addo with visible injuries

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Ghanaian singer Sister Afia has publicly spoken out in support of actress and fashion personality Nana Akua Addo, sharing a personal and emotional message on Facebook on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, as controversy surrounding Nana Akua and her husband, Harold Norman, continues to unfold.

Video of Nana Akua Addo, visibly injured, trends as Sister Afia reacts. Image credit: Sister Afia, Nana Akua Addo

Source: Facebook

Rather than weighing in on the specifics of the dispute, Sister Afia chose to focus on offering emotional solidarity, drawing on what she described as a similar experience of her own to convey that she understood the gravity of what Nana Akua may be feeling.

Sister Afia's message to Nana Akua Addo

In her post, Sister Afia said her admiration for Nana Akua Addo made witnessing the current situation particularly affecting.

"I genuinely admire you, and seeing what you're going through touched me deeply," she wrote.

"I understand that kind of pain because I've been there too, and I know the emotional weight that comes with it."

The singer went further, offering prayers and encouragement, urging Nana Akua to find the inner strength needed to move forward.

"I pray God gives you the strength and courage to rediscover yourself. You deserve peace, love, and so much more," Sister Afia added.

"Please know that someone out here is quietly rooting for you."

Her reference to personal experience gave the message a particularly candid tone, suggesting she was speaking not only from sympathy but from a place of lived understanding.

Growing attention around Nana Akua Addo

The post arrives at a time when Nana Akua Addo's situation has attracted considerable public scrutiny.

Videos that circulated online showing her with visible injuries have sparked widespread debate, with conflicting accounts emerging about the circumstances behind them.

Nana Akua's legal representatives have issued a response, while Harold Norman has also put forward his own version of events, resulting in a public exchange with both sides offering different narratives.

Sister Afia's contribution adds to a growing chorus of voices expressing concern for Nana Akua.

Her decision to sidestep the details of the dispute in favour of personal encouragement distinguished her message from others that have engaged more directly with the back-and-forth between both parties.

Below is a screenshot of Sister Afia's post.

Sister Afia shares an emotional message to Nana Akua Addo amid her domestic dispute with her husband. Image credit: Sister Afia

Source: Facebook

Afia Schwarzenegger reacts to Nana Akua's saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Afia Schwarzenegger’s response to Nana Akua Addo’s alleged abuse, including her claim that she has videos that could shed light on the situation.

The claim came hours after videos of Addo receiving treatment for visible injuries circulated online, while reports said her husband had been taken into police custody.

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Source: YEN.com.gh