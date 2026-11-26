Ghanaian media personality Moses Lomotey Yetomol Sasago, known as Hon. Yeto has reportedly passed away

The Okorli 96.1 FM presenter, based in Ada-Sege, died on the night of Tuesday, November 24, 2026, according to Amanzo Blogz

Some reports suggest Lomotey Yetomol had been battling an illness, though the exact circumstances of his death remain unclear

Ghanaian media personality Moses Lomotey Yetomol Sasago, popularly known as Hon. Yeto has reportedly passed away, sending shockwaves through the Ghanaian media community.

Popular Ghanaian Radio Presenter Moses Lomotey Yetomol Sasago reportedly dies. Photo source: Moses Lomotey Yetomol Sasago

Source: Facebook

The presenter, who worked with Okorli 96.1 FM, a radio station based in Ada-Sege, died on the night of Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

The unfortunate news was broken by Ghanaian blogger Amanzo Blogz on Facebook on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, drawing an immediate outpouring of grief from fans, colleagues, and listeners.

The exact circumstances surrounding the radio presenter's death remain unknown.

However, some reports indicate that he had been battling an illness before his passing.

Okorli 96.1 FM mourns Lomotey Yetomol

Moses Lomotey Yetomol Sasago aka Hon. Yeto was a recognisable voice in the Ghanaian media space at Okorli 96.1 FM, the Ada-Sege-based station where he had built a following among listeners in the Greater Accra Region and beyond.

The late radio presenter was the host of "Time with the Stars", a programme where he platformed several budding Ghanaian musicians and personalities.

News of his death came as a shock to many, with tributes pouring in almost immediately after Amanzo Blogz shared the report on social media.

The Facebook post announcing the demise of radio presenter Moses Lomotey Yetomol Sasago is below:

Lomotey Yetomol's demise stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from Ghanaians on social media below:

Doku Darlington Kenneth wrote:

"Why so soon, bro? This is very sad to hear. Aww, one of the voices of Okorli 96.1FM. May your gentle soul rest in perfect peace."

Vivian Agidi said:

"So it's true. I saw it just this morning and could not believe it. 😢"

Katey Jumpah added:

"What happened? Rest on my bro."

Ghanaian presenter Simon Bazaara passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about renowned Ghanaian presenter Simon Bazaara, whose death was announced by Info Radio 91.1 FM on October 28, 2026.

He hosted Tizine Yiri Yele, a popular programme covering issues of public interest.

Bazaara’s passing came just hours before the station announced his funeral and burial in his hometown of Charia.

His familiar voice had connected with listeners across Info Radio’s audience, leaving colleagues and fans in mourning.

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Source: YEN.com.gh