Rapper AMG Armani posted a video of himself driving on October 6, 2026, as claims from his former partner Asantewaa drew widespread attention across social media

TikTok star Asantewaa had earlier spoken about her past relationship with the rapper while joining the wider online debate on domestic abuse involving another Ghanaian star

Netizens reacted to the clip on TikTok, with several commenters questioning the rapper over those claims while others urged patience until he tells his own side

Ghanaian rapper AMG Armani has shared a video on TikTok that many netizens are linking to fresh allegations by his ex-partner, Asantewaa.

AMG Armani drives in a white shirt, dark sunglasses and black trousers in a video posted on TikTok on October 6, 2026. Image credit: Armani/Asantewaa/Trenches Blog.

Source: Instagram

The clip was posted on October 6, 2026, the same day the claims were making the rounds.

Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa made fresh allegations against her ex-partner and the father of her children.

In a series of Snapchat updates, she claimed Armani deliberately locked her out of their home during their relationship, leaving her to spend a night outside.

Asantewaa also criticised men who put women through hardship but avoid accountability, saying such men treat the passing of time like an apology.

Her comments came as she joined the viral online conversation about the alleged domestic abuse case involving Nana Akua Addo, and she compared it with her own experience.

The outburst followed messages from followers who reminded her that Armani remains the father of her children, after she had earlier posted about missing him.

AMG Armani sends cryptic message amid allegations

In the video, Armani is behind the wheel of a vehicle, dressed in a white short-sleeved shirt and black trousers.

He completes the look with dark sunglasses, a necklace, a stud earring and bracelets on his wrist.

The rapper says nothing about the allegations in the clip, as he gestures with one hand and moves along to Shatta Wale's hit song Prove Me Wrong.

Its lyrics speak to doubters, people who talk about the artist and spread rumours, and the singer's insistence that he does not deal in lies.

The TikTok video of AMG Armani, in which he drives and jams to Shatta Wale's Prove Me Wrong, is below.

Netizens react to AMG Armani's video

Reactions were mixed, with several people asking why Armani locked Asantewaa outside, while others cautioned against judging a story after hearing only one side.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

Miss. Winter wrote:

"Why did you lock her outside???"

Mr Bryan said:

"Listening to one side of a story and judging is wild."

Dr. Poks indicated:

"Stop the driving no and answer the questions boss."

Nana Yaa added:

"We will address you later. Make we finish with Nana first."

One user, Ako baby, commented:

"Asantewaa is crying again."

Precious stone exclaimed:

"Ahhhh, I'm lost guys. He locked who? Because I know he and Asantewaa are no more anaaa."

Asantewaa says she ended relationship with AMG Armani

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Asantewaa clarified that she was the one who ended her relationship with AMG Armani.

She said her feelings for him had faded and that she has no interest in marriage at the moment. Claims that she cried out of heartbreak were also dismissed by Asantewaa, who stressed her personal and financial independence.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh