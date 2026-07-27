Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa addressed her split from AMG Armani during a TikTok Live session, making a pointed correction about who walked away

Asantewaa disclosed that AMG Armani wanted to take their relationship to the next level, but she did not share his feelings about marriage

The content creator also responded to reports that she had been seen crying after the breakup, offering her own explanation for her emotional state

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Ghanaian TikTok personality Asantewaa has broken her silence on her split from social media figure AMG Armani, firmly pushing back against the narrative that he was the one who called things off.

TikToker Asantewaa sets the record straight on her breakup with AMG Armani, says she ended It. Image credit: Asantewaa, AMG Armani

Source: Facebook

During a TikTok Live session, Asantewaa made it clear she wanted to correct the record on how the relationship ended.

"The little correction I want to make is that I broke up with Armani and not the other way round," she said, shutting down speculation that had been swirling among her followers for weeks.

Asantewaa on Marriage and Feelings for Armani

Beyond clarifying who initiated the split, Asantewaa also addressed claims that she was desperate to walk down the aisle.

She shared that while AMG Armani had marriage on his mind, she simply did not.

"Who said I have marriage in mind? Armani is very much interested in marriage, but I'm not," she stated plainly.

She went further, suggesting that her feelings for him had faded entirely, even as his for her had not.

"He loves me, but I don't love him anymore. He wants to see me so bad," she said.

Adding that she remains confident in the quality she brought to the relationship.

"I can hit my chest and let you know that he will tell you I'm the best he has ever met."

The TikTok star also tackled reports that she had been spotted crying following the breakup, which some had interpreted as evidence that Armani had left her. Asantewaa acknowledged the emotional moment but offered a sharp distinction.

"I heard some people saying I came to cry because my man broke up with me. Yes, I will cry because I'm a human being, but not because a man has left me."

Asantewaa Defends Her Worth After Breakup Claims

She wrapped up her remarks with a bold declaration about her self-worth, one that resonated strongly with a portion of her audience.

"A man can't leave me; I'm a big asset. I can't be a liability that someone would want to run away from," she said.

The comments have drawn a mixed response online, with some fans applauding her confidence and candour while others have questioned parts of her account.

The breakup between Asantewaa and AMG Armani has been one of the more talked-about stories in Ghanaian social media circles in recent weeks, and her Live session has done little to quiet the conversation.

The X video of Asantewaa is below.

Asantewaa hospitalised amid breakup drama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asantewaa got hospitalised after her breakup with AMG Armani and her public feud with her brother, Kay Verli.

A video of her in hospital suggested that the content creator was pregnant with her third child.

Source: YEN.com.gh