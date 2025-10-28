Embattled rapper Agbeko received support from Andy Dosty during an encounter on the streets

In a video, the rapper was seen begging the media personality for money amid his personal struggles

Many Ghanaians took to social media to raise concerns about Agbeko's current physical state

Embattled Ghanaian rapper Agbeko of Last Two Music fame has courted attention following his recent encounter with media personality Andy Dosty.

In a video that went viral on social media on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, the rapper was seen seeking financial assistance from Andy Dosty on the street amid his struggles.

Rapper Agbeko appeared in poor physical shape and looked unkempt as he begged the renowned media personality for GH₵20 to purchase some items.

Andy Dosty declined to offer the Ototo Me hitmaker money, as his musical career has been derailed due to his use of hard substances.

Instead of money, the Hitz FM presenter offered to purchase food for Agbeko, who initially was hesitant about the generous gesture. He later accepted the offer from the media personality.

The rapper's current situation stirred reactions among many Ghanaians, who expressed concern about his well-being.

The video of Andy Dosty offering support to Agbeko during their encounter on the streets is below:

What happened to Agbeko?

In the early 2000s, Agbeko was among the prominent faces in the Ghanaian rap scene under the tutelage of veteran music executive Hammer, who featured him on projects for his Last Two Music imprint.

Just like Edem, the rapper's use of the Ewe language in his rap verses made him a unique artiste in the mainstream scene. This was after Tordia Tsikago quit music and relocated abroad shortly after his beef with Ex Doe ended.

Despite chalking up multiple hit songs, he lost his spot in the industry and went on a hiatus until 2024, when footage of him in a poor state surfaced on social media.

In an interview with media personality Giovani Caleb on 3FM, Agbeko recounted his struggles. He shared that he was living on the streets after losing his home due to his use of hard substances.

The rapper also noted that he had also spent time in prison for a while due to his bad habits. He expressed his interest in restarting his music career and begged for financial support to rehabilitate and return to his dream.

Agbeko's current state stirs reactions

De Bank commented:

"Herh, Agbeko. This life."

Swagger wrote:

"This is very sad. Hmm, Agbeko paaaa nie 😭."

Francispenuku said:

"That is his problem. He feels he knows too much. I remember way back in Vienna city i advised this guy, only to be told I should mind my business."

Eli_drill commented:

"He destroyed his life. If the music didn't work, it doesn't mean you can't do anything to better your life."

Showboy encounters Agbeko on the streets

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Showboy encountered Agbeko on the streets while cruising on the streets with his luxurious vehicle.

In a video, the Bombo Yie hitmaker was in disbelief over the rapper's physical appearance during their interaction.

Showboy also raised questions about the Ghanaian music industry as he expressed concerns for Agbeko's well-being.

