Tima Kumkum broke down in tears during a Joy Prime interview with Nikki Samonas as she opened up about her second marriage

The media personality confirmed she and her husband have been living separately since April 1, 2025, with people close to the family already aware

Tima revealed she initially lied to her children about their father's absence before sitting them down after six months to explain the situation

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Ghanaian media personality Cynthia Tima Yeboah, known widely as Tima Kumkum, has publicly confirmed the breakdown of her second marriage in a candid and emotional interview, disclosing that she and her husband parted ways on April 1, 2025.

Tima Kumkum confirms divorce from second husband in emotional interview. Image credit: The BBC Ghana

Source: Facebook

She made the revelation while speaking with actress and television host Nikki Samonas on Joy Prime, visibly moved to tears as she walked through the painful experience of her separation and the toll it has taken on her family.

Tima Kumkum on raising her children alone

Before her second marriage, Tima Kumkum spent seven years as a sole parent, shouldering the responsibilities of both mother and father for her children. When she eventually found a partner, her children embraced him wholeheartedly, calling him "daddy" and building a genuine bond with him.

The family appeared to be thriving for a period, but things gradually unravelled.

When her husband moved out of the family home on April 1, 2025, Tima was not immediately honest with her children about what had happened. Her daughter's morning questions about where "daddy" had gone prompted her to improvise.

"When he left home, my girl in the morning, 'Mommy, where is daddy?' Initially, I lied that he had travelled," she recounted during the interview.

She kept up the pretence for roughly six months before deciding the children deserved the truth.

She sat them down and explained that she and their father were going through difficulties, telling them that the outcome would depend on whether those issues could be resolved.

Tima Kumkum declines to share cause of separation

Tima Kumkum confirmed that people within their inner circle had been aware of the separation since it happened in April.

She chose, however, not to detail what led to the breakdown, insisting that certain matters belong in private.

She admitted that neither she nor her husband had entered the marriage expecting it to end, making the reality of their situation all the harder to accept.

Despite the pain, she spoke warmly about her estranged husband's commitment to their child, noting that he remains present as a father and continues to pay their child's school fees.

Tima said she has come to terms with where things stand, describing acceptance as a necessary and difficult step when facing hard truths.

The Instagram video of Tima Kumkum is below.

Delay on Tima Kumkum's rumoured divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Delay's comments regarding Tima Kumkum's alleged divorce, bringing to light the media personality's observations from the wedding ceremony that raised questions about loyalty.

The situation has ignited a flurry of reactions on social media, with users expressing their opinions about Delay's controversial statements and Tima's ambiguous responses to the divorce rumours.

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Source: YEN.com.gh