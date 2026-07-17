Celestine Donkor's husband, Kofi Donkor, has exposed pastors allegedly making advances towards his wife through private messages

Kofi Donkor, who also manages the gospel artist, shared a WhatsApp chat screenshot from one of the incidents to back up his claims

The revelations have sparked widespread conversations online about the boundaries between spiritual leaders and married women

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Kofi Donkor, husband and manager of gospel singer Celestine Donkor, has gone public with claims that certain pastors and spiritual leaders have allegedly attempted to pursue his wife through private messages over the years.

Gospel artist Celestine Donkor’s husband, Kofi Donkor, exposes pastors who allegedly made advances towards his wife in DMs. Image credit: Celestine Donkor

Source: Facebook

Speaking in a video shared by Gossip24TV on Friday, July 17, 2026, Kofi Donkor said his intention was not to target anyone but to educate men on the realities of managing their wives.

Celestine Donkor's husband recounts incident

One of the most striking accounts he shared involved a man who identified himself as Prophet Alexander.

Celestine Donkor's husband recalled that during the period the artist's song "Supernatural" was gaining significant airplay, he received a phone call from this individual while he was driving from Kaneshie towards Sakumono.

The caller allegedly told him that God had revealed something to him after seeing a woman in a music video on television, and that this woman was his wife.

According to him, he had already been married to the gospel artist for roughly three to four years.

Beyond phone calls, Celestine Donkor's husband also shared that some of the alleged approaches came through WhatsApp, with pastors sending private messages to Celestine.

To support his claims, he shared a screenshot of one of the WhatsApp conversations, lending visible weight to his account.

The claims have ignited debate online, with many social media users weighing in on the pattern Celestine Donkor's husband described.

His decision to speak out has drawn attention to the pressures some public figures in ministry face when their professional visibility collides with their personal lives.

Watch the Instagram video of Celestine Donkor's husband speaking about the alleged advances towards Celestine below:

Reactions to Celestine Donkor's husband's claims

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from social media users following the video, and below are some of the comments.

@kcis_kcuf wrote:

"So a Cameroonian pastor or what?"

@yamoah said:

"Yawa of the day"

@Frank commented:

"So it's not only circular artists"

Celestine Donkor shares principles sustaining her marriage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian gospel musician Celestine Donkor shared the secrets to a successful marriage in a viral video.

The celebrity mom disclosed the principles that have made her marriage an enviable one among her colleagues.

Some social media users have commented on Celestine Donkor's video.

Source: YEN.com.gh