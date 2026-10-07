Isabella Etornam Gagblezu, the 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, is set to commission a fully equipped ICT laboratory at Juapong R.C. Basic School on October 8, 2026

The project was delivered through her Queen Etornam's BEit Foundation in partnership with the Maxim Nyansa Foundation

The ICT lab forms part of Isabella's broader Early Childhood Education Project aimed at expanding digital access for young learners

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Ghana's Most Beautiful 2025 winner, Isabella Etornam Gagblezu, is putting her crown to work, with her foundation set to commission a fully equipped ICT laboratory at Juapong R.C. Basic School in the North Tongu District on Thursday, 8th October 2026.

2025 GMB winner Queen Etornam is set to commission an ICT lab at the Juapong Basic School. Photo source: @queenetornam_gmb2025

Source: Instagram

Queen Etornam announced the upcoming commissioning ceremony on Instagram on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, describing it as "a proud and memorable day" for the community and for her ongoing work in early childhood education.

Queen Etornam's Foundation brings Tech to Juapong

The ICT lab is the result of a collaboration between Isabella's Queen Etornam's BEit Foundation and the Maxim Nyansa Foundation, whose co-founder and CEO Stanley Kwakye Dankyira will be present at the commissioning.

The ceremony, scheduled for 10 a.m. at the school premises, will also be attended by Victoria Amefadzi Yawa Doe, the District Chief Executive of the North Tongu District Assembly.

The 2025 GMB winner framed the initiative as a direct investment in the futures of young Ghanaians, writing that the project exists to give children "access to technology, knowledge, and opportunities for a brighter future."

The laboratory is designed to serve both learners and educators at the school.

Isabella Etornam's vision for early childhood education

The Juapong lab forms a key part of Isabella's wider Early Childhood Education Project, which she has championed since claiming the GMB crown in 2025.

Born in the Volta Region, she has consistently used her platform to spotlight education gaps in underserved communities, and this commissioning marks a concrete step in translating that advocacy into action.

The Instagram post announcing Isabella Etornam Gagblezu's commissioning ceremony is below:

2025 GMB 4th runner-up graduates from UPSA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Issabella Adjorkor Adjei’s graduation from UPSA with a Master’s degree in Brands and Communications Management, celebrating a new academic milestone for the GMB 2025 fourth runner-up and Miss Universe Ghana 2026 contestant.

In an emotional Instagram post, the beauty queen said the degree reflected every late night, sacrifice, doubt and prayer along the way.

Fans quickly filled the comments with congratulations as she marked the achievement in a striking kente-accented graduation look.

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Source: YEN.com.gh