The 2025 Volta Regional Representative in the 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant has been crowned the winner

The outspoken and gorgeous delegate wowed many with her stellar performances throughout the competition

YEN.com.gh has compiled five compelling facts about Etornam’s rise to success through resilience and cultural pride

2025 GMB winner Isabella Etornam Gagblezu, popularly called Etornam, has been named as the beauty queen passionate about culture, education, and youth empowerment.

The Volta Regional representative in the 2025 GMB pageant stood out with her real story about starting school as a teenager and how she managed to become a role model for young girls in her community.

Here are five things you didn't know about Volta Region's Isabella Etornam Gagblezu, the new GMB winner. Photo credit: @tv3

Source: Instagram

5 things about Etornam 2025 GMB winner

Born in Yeji and hailing from Mafi Dove in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region, Etornam's real-life hustle has shaped her into a woman of valour. YEN.com.gh has compiled five compelling things to know about the new GMB 2025 winner.

2025 GMB winner Isabella Etornam Gagblezu from the Volta Region slays in stylish outfits ahead of the finale. Photo credit: @tv3

Source: Instagram

Etornam represents Volta Region in 2025 GMB

Isabella Etornam Gagblezu became a household name after competing in the 2025 edition of Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) pageant.

On the stage, Etornam showcased the Volta Region’s traditions, highlighting fabrics like Ewe kete and performing traditional dances such as the Atrikpui/Agbadza war dance.

Her blend of beauty, cultural knowledge and regional pride made her a standout contestant.

The Instagram photo is below:

2025 GMB Winner Etornam's academic background

Etornam began her education at Addiome Roman Catholic School, proceeded to Madina Cluster of Schools (JHS), and completed SHS at Adidome Senior High School.

She later advanced her studies at the Oxford Institute of Business & Journalism, proving her commitment to education.

The 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner had all her basic education at government schools.

The Instagram photos are below:

2025 GMB Winner Etornam’s personal background

The 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Etornam, said on the show that she started school at age 14.

She shared an emotional story about growing up in a broken home, hawking, and working as a “tro-tro mate” to survive.

Despite her struggles, she remained focused on academics and inspired many with her resilience and ambition.

The Instagram video is below:

2025 GMB Winner Etornam’s pageantry track record

Before GMB 2025, Etornam had already been crowned Miss Hogbetsotso 2015, Miss Oxford SRC 2018, and Miss Oxford Queen 2019.

During GMB 2025, she won the Star Performer award during an eviction show, earning praise on social media.

She also bagged Best Costume and another Star Performer award during the semi-finals, securing her spot in the grand finale. Her experience clearly reflected in her outstanding performance.

The Instagram video is below:

2025 GMB Winner Etornam promotes Ewe culture

Etornam has used her platform to spotlight Ewe culture. In a viral video, she spoke about Ewe kete weaving, its clan totems, and its origins in Keta/Anlo areas.

During the “Justify Your Inclusion” night, she performed the Atrikpui war dance (now Agbadza), showcasing deep-rooted storytelling rather than pageant flair.

The Instagram video is below:

Ashanti Region wins 2nd runner-up in 2025 GMB

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the Ashanti Regional representative in the 2025 GMB, Sika, who was named the second runner-up at the finale.

The beauty queen from Bekwai was among the top delegates with the highest votes according to an online poll.

Some social media users congratulated Sika after she won fifteen thousand Ghana cedis and other prizes from sponsors.

Source: YEN.com.gh