Etornam, the Volta Regional representative in the 2025 edition of Ghana’s Most Beautiful pageant, has been crowned the winner.

The former Ketasco student, Etornam emerged victorious after outperforming four other talented contestants to claim the prestigious title.

Meet the 2025 GMB winner

Etornam wins a brand new car as 2025 GMB Queen

As part of her prize, Etornam took home a brand new, plush red car. Organisers of the 2025 pageant teased the grand prize with a video released just days before the finale, heightening anticipation as contestants geared up for the big night.

Ghanaians react as Sika wins 2025 GMB

Her win sparked widespread celebration on social media, with many Ghanaians taking to Instagram to congratulate the new queen.

Volta Region's Etornam wows with her performance

Volta Region's Etornam started school at the age of 14 years told the story of peace, and became its voice.

Through the sacred spirit of Dzawuwu Za, she relived the day her ancestors laid down their swords and lifted their hearts in unity.



Her performance was more than dance, it was a prayer for harmony, a thanksgiving for abundance, and a call to remember that true strength is found in peace.

Ashanti Region's Sika wows with last performance

Ashanti Regional representative Sika evolved into the living incarnation of Nsuo Yaa, the holy rites of water and rebirth, in the golden heart of Ashanti.



Purifying, sanctifying, and re-establishing the community's spiritual connection, her performance flowed like a river.

She reminded Ghanaians that through commitment and dancing that water is more than simply life; it is also healing, balance, and soul.

Wendy Shay lights up GMB stage

Popular musician Wendy Shay (Wendy Asiamah Addo) delivered a thrilling performance at the finale.

The Uber Driver hitmaker wowed the audience in a stylish ensemble that flaunted her curves, earning her praise as the top female performer of the night.

Other standout performers included Cina Soul and Enam, both known for their vocal talent in the Ghanaian music scene.

Cookie Tee slays in African Print Gown

Media personality Shirley Emma Tibilla, known as Cookie Tee, captivated the audience with a stylish African print gown.

Her flawless makeup, elegant updo, and sharp hosting skills, alongside co-host Anita Akuffo, won praise from fans and social media users alike.

Cookie Tee's stylish look has become the talk of the town on Instagram as she accessorised her look with expensive jewellery set.

Anita Akuffo mesmerises with her elegance

The 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful co-host Anita Akuffo has turned heads on the red carpet in a breathtaking African print gown.

She was named one of the best-dressed celebrities of the night. A former Miss Malaika contestant, Anita’s impeccable makeup and poised stage presence left a lasting impression.

The style influencer accessorised her with expensive jewellery which made her stand out at the event.

GMB contestant Portia Wekia bags Master's degree

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Portia Wekia, who graduated with a master's degree from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

The 2018 Ghana's Most Beautiful second runner-up stole the spotlight with her custom-made kente gown and hairstyle at the event.

Many social media users commented on Portia Wekia's elegant outfit on Instagram.

