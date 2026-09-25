Issabella Adjorkor Adjei, GMB 2025 4th runner-up and Miss Universe Ghana 2026 contestant, announced her Master's graduation on Instagram

The beauty queen earned her postgraduate degree in Brands and Communications Management from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA)

Fans and followers flooded Issabella Adjorkor Adjei's comments with congratulatory messages celebrating her latest academic milestone

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Issabella Adjorkor Adjei is adding a new title to her name following her latest academic milestone.

2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) fourth runner-up Issabella Adjorkor Adjei graduates with a Master's Degree from UPSA. Photo source: @manyeadjorkor

Source: Instagram

The beauty queen, known for finishing as fourth runner-up at Ghana's Most Beautiful 2025 and as a Miss Universe Ghana 2026 contestant, has completed a Master's degree in Brands and Communications Management at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

She shared the news on Instagram on Friday, September 25, 2026, posting a striking graduation photo dressed in a kente-accented outfit, graduation cap in place, radiating pride in what she called a deeply personal achievement.

Issabella Adjorkor Adjei's Master's degree journey

In her caption, Issabella Adjorkor Adjei described the Master's degree as far more than an academic credential.

She wrote that the qualification represented "grace, growth, perseverance, and the courage to keep going even when the journey wasn't easy," adding that every late night, sacrifice, doubt, and prayer had been worth it.

"This degree is more than a certificate; it is a reminder that every late night, every sacrifice, every doubt, and every prayer was worth it," she wrote.

The 2025 GMB contestant signed off with characteristic flair:

"Dripping in grace. Walking in purpose. Becoming her."

The announcement comes as the founder of the Adjorkor Foundation continues to build her profile both in the pageantry world and beyond.

A postgraduate qualification in brand and communications management positions her well for a career in media, public relations, or brand strategy — industries closely aligned with the visibility she has already cultivated on the national stage.

The Instagram post announcing Issabella Adjorkor Adjei's graduation from UPSA is below:

Fan reactions to Issabella Adjorkor Adjei's graduation

Congratulations poured in from fans and fellow creatives across social media.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments from netizens below:

@benneyremah wrote:

"Graduate wai 🔥🔥. Congratulations, sweetheart 🥳."

@adjoa__nadine said:

"Congratulations, my sweetest daughter ❤️ 🎊 😍Indeed EL-ROI."

@afloeeeeee commented:

"Congratulations 🎊, my queen. I always knew that you'd shine bright as the sun."

2016 GMB winner graduates from UK university

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about 2016 Ghana’s Most Beautiful winner, Yaba Nelly, and her academic achievement in the UK.

The former pageant queen earned an MBA in Construction and Real Estate Management from the University of the Built Environment in Reading.

After moving abroad, Yaba Nelly balanced her career as a real estate adviser with the hard work and sacrifices required to pursue her academic dream.

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Source: YEN.com.gh