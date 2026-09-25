Former National Science and Maths Quiz contestant Dr. Marcelinus Agbenyegah has completed his medical training after first representing Accra Academy on the competition's stage in 2020

He pursued Medicine at KNUST, a path he described as a calling, going on to earn his medical degree years after his NSMQ days

Tributes poured in from Accra Academy's alumni community, celebrating his journey from quiz contestant to medical doctor as proof that the spirit of excellence endures

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A former National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestant, Dr Marcelinus Agbenyegah, has attracted praise on social media after completing his medical training and earning the title of Medical Doctor.

Former Accra Academy NSMQ contestant Dr. Marcelinus Agbenyegah completes his medical training at KNUST, earning tributes from old boys online. Image credit: @bleooficial.

Source: Instagram

Accra Academy's relationship with the NSMQ has been a long one, though the school only reached its first-ever Grand Finale in September 2026, decades after first entering the competition.

Back in 2020, when Agbenyegah represented the school, Accra Academy was still working its way through the regional and knockout stages rather than contending for the national title.

That long climb culminated in a historic breakthrough this year, when the school finally secured a place in the Grand Finale for the first time in its history.

Agbenyegah's own journey through the competition predates that milestone by several years, placing him among an earlier generation of Bleoobi quizzers.

Agbenyegah's path from NSMQ to medicine

Agbenyegah represented Accra Academy at the 2020 edition of the NSMQ before continuing his academic journey at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where he pursued Medicine.

According to a tribute shared by Accra Academy's old boys' page, he viewed the path into medicine as a calling from above rather than a conventional career choice.

The post described his achievement as "the beautiful result of years of sacrifice, discipline, perseverance and unwavering faith," framing his transition from the NSMQ stage to the medical profession as proof that the spirit of excellence he displayed as a student had carried through into his professional life.

Well-wishers celebrated the milestone as the start of what they hope will be an extraordinary journey of impact and service.

Below is the Facebook post by bleoofficial_ celebrating Dr Marcelinus Agbenyegah's achievement.

Bernard Bosomah Yeboah's nine-year NSMQ-to-doctor journey

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, former Osei Tutu SHS NSMQ contestant Bernard Bosomah Yeboah completed his own medical training at KNUST after a challenging nine-year academic journey that took him from a Doctor of Pharmacy programme at KNUST, to Medicine at the University for Development Studies, and finally back to KNUST's School of Medical Sciences.

Beyond his studies, Bernard served as a student leader at KNUST and continued supporting Osei Tutu SHS's NSMQ team as a trainer and advocate long after leaving school, drawing widespread praise online for his resilience throughout the winding path to becoming a doctor.

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Source: YEN.com.gh