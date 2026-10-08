Peller and Javis shared the pregnancy news on Thursday, October 8, 2026, alongside beautiful baby bump photos on social media

The couple posted a message reflecting on their journey from the early days of their relationship through to marriage and now parenthood

Peller and Javis described the pregnancy as their 'most beautiful chapter yet,' calling their unborn child an answered prayer

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Nigerian content creator Peller and his wife Javis are expecting their first child together, announcing the exciting news to their followers on Thursday, October 8, 2026, with a series of beautiful baby bump photos.

Peller and Javis announce their first pregnancy with beautiful baby bump photos. Image credit: Peller

Source: Facebook

The images show Javis proudly cradling her growing bump while standing beside Peller, capturing the warmth and anticipation the couple are feeling as they prepare for parenthood.

Peller and Javis share emotional pregnancy message

Alongside the photos, the pair released a heartfelt joint statement tracing the arc of their relationship to this newest milestone.

"From two people who once had no idea where this journey would take us… to husband and wife, and now soon-to-be parents," they wrote.

The couple reflected openly on the highs and lows they have navigated together since becoming a couple, crediting faith as the thread running through it all.

"We've laughed, we've cried, we've prayed, we've grown, and through it all, God kept writing our story," they added.

Peller and Javis went on to describe the pregnancy as their "most beautiful chapter yet," pouring their feelings into a tribute to the life they are bringing into the world.

"A little piece of our love is coming into this world. Our greatest blessing. Our answered prayer," the statement read.

New chapter for Peller and Javis

The announcement closed with a simple but powerful line that summed up where their journey has brought them:

"Peller & Jarvis… and now, a little one on the way."

The pregnancy reveal is the latest high point in a relationship that has consistently drawn public interest.

The couple's path from courtship to marriage and now to expecting their first child has played out largely in the public eye, with each milestone generating significant attention from fans and followers online.

The baby bump photos began circulating rapidly after they were posted, adding fresh momentum to a story their audience has followed closely.

The Instagram post of Peller and Javis announcing they are expecting a child is below.

Peller's romantic proposal to Javis

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nigerian streamers Peller and Javis, whose proposal video went viral after the couple visited Ghana. The clip shows Peller proposing on one knee, with Javis accepting.

The moment drew congratulations from fans, while others questioned whether it was a publicity stunt. Their engagement has also renewed interest in their relationship, which Javis previously said was “over for now.”

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Source: YEN.com.gh