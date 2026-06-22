The two internet sensations, Peller and Javis, have tied the knot in a traditional wedding, causing a stir online

This came weeks after the streamer proposed to his long-time girlfriend in a romantic setting during a visit to Ghana

Peller and Javis' marriage has triggered widespread reactions on social media, with many fans sharing their thoughts

Popular Nigerian TikTok content creator, Habeeb Hamzat, known as Peller, has officially paid the bride price for his girlfriend, Elizabeth Aminata, known as Jarvis.

The two internet sensations, Peller and Javis, ties the knot in a private traditional marriage. Image credit: Peller

Source: Facebook

The internet sensation announced that he has fulfilled the traditional marriage rites with his partner on his social media platform on Sunday, June 21, 2026.

To confirm his claim, he shared a video from the moment of their family introduction and bride price ceremony. The scenes saw Peller and Javis in their traditional outfits as they performed the necessary rite.

Captioning the video shared, the streamer expressed his excitement about the next phase of their relationship.

He further thanked both families for their support and blessings as he embarked on another journey in his life.

“Today, I proudly paid the bride price of the woman I love,” he wrote.

“A beautiful journey has officially begun, and I’m grateful to both families for their blessings. She said ‘yes’ forever, and now it’s time to build our future together. Officially off the market,” he added.

The traditional marriage of Peller and Jarvis has sparked buzz on social media, with many sharing their opinions.

The Instagram video from Peller and Jarvis’ traditional wedding is below:

Peller proposes to Jarvis in Ghana

The traditional marriage of the two internet sensations came weeks after Peller proposed to Javis on June 3, 2026, in Ghana.

In the video, TikToker Peller, who was in a navy green shirt and a pair of trousers, was seen going down on one knee, brought out a ring in a white case and asked his girlfriend, Javis, the big question.

Javis, who flaunted her beauty in a beautiful dress, looked surprised as he accepted the proposal.

The content placed the ring on hr finger, and they both shared a passionate 'kiss'. The decoration and the atmosphere were just on point. The proposal took place during the duo's visit to Ghana.

The moment was shared across social media platforms, attracting reactions from fans and followers. Many people have commented on the video, with some congratulating the couple, while others claimed the moment was a publicity stunt.

The Instagram video of Peller's proposal to Javis is below:

Peller and Jarvis' traditional marriage sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after Peller announced his traditional marriage with Javis, and below are some of the comments.

Jemima wrote:

"🔥🔥🔥Awwnnn😍 Congratulations to you guys 👏😍🎉😍❤️."

Ola wrote:

"Congratulations to you, my fav ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💝 and two shall become one 1️⃣ 💝💙💕."

Bella wrote:

"Congratulations to Mr and Mrs Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja 👏👏👏👏🙌🙌🙌🙌. May God continue to bless and protect your home, your lives, careers and all that concerns you both. Happy and blessed married life, my beautiful couple. Ogo in everything 🦂 ⭐😍❤️."

Peller and Javis set the internet ablaze as a viral proposal video trend online. Image credit: Peller, @ghhyper

Source: Facebook

Regina Van-Helvert announces wedding

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Anita Akuffo's colleague at TV3, Regina Van Helvert, caused a social media stir after announcing her upcoming marriage to her husband, Dr Chris Ackah.

The Media General star, the co-host of TV3's Ladies Circle, shared a video on April 22, 2026, showing her with her fiancé and confirming their impending wedding.

Fans of the presenter could not contain their joy as they flooded the internet to congratulate her, with some sharing heartfelt messages.

Source: YEN.com.gh